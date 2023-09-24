8. "I knew going in that [my friend's fiancé] was emotionally abusive, but I wanted to be part of the wedding because I worried that he was isolating her from people who cared about her. Here's a sample list of the things the groom did."

"1. Before the wedding, he was not okay with her being walked down the aisle. He refused to stand at the end of the aisle, instead trying to insist that she needed to walk first alone and wait for him, so that he could walk down the aisle last and have a grand entrance that was about him. They apparently compromised because they walked down the aisle last, together.



2. He also stated before the wedding that the wedding weekend was 'about [him] and the boys.'

3. She was excited to get her nails done, but when she showed them to him, he said they didn't look good and wouldn't match her outfit (they were a neutral color that did match).

4, During the rehearsal, he gave no input, instead sitting down and shrugging.

5. During the first look photos before the ceremony, one of the first things he said to her was that she didn't look good, that her makeup and hair did not look good, and he was pointing out her gray hairs that 'stood out' (they didn't, I had no idea she even had gray hairs). As a result she was holding back tears throughout all the photos.

6. She was very worried that he wouldn't like her vows, but she put them together on her phone, and they were very sweet as she read them off with sincerity. She told me beforehand that he would be doing his without notes because he considers himself a good public speaker. After she read her vows, he started his by turning to the audience and saying, 'I don't have anything to read off of because I at least tried to memorize mine.' Cue awkward laughter. Turns out he wasn't very good at memorizing whatever he was going to say. He did say one nice thing about her, but then I think he got stuck because he devolved into saying at least three times some variation of 'I vow to massage your [insert body part here] every night' (which also, way to take vows seriously, I doubt he even massaged her feet that first night). He ended his vows by saying that it's very important for him to look good all the time, and that he appreciates how she tries (tries!) to match that energy.

7. Half of her bridesmaids were his friends, and the assigned speech from one of her bridesmaids ended up being a girl who said, 'I've been friends with him for a long time, I only hung out with her initially because he forced me to (because I was a girl and he wanted to hang out with the guys), but I guess I'm glad I got to know her.' Another bridesmaid took the mic unplanned to follow up with, 'The first time we hung out all together, she was with another guy and showed up covered in bruises...Oh, haha, should I not tell that story? Anyway...' It did not end well either.

8. I left shortly after the first dance, but he also did not sit down with her during any of the dinner. He was barely with her unless it was for a photo, and supposedly, there was screaming before the end of the night because she changed the playlist and he didn't approve.

...I did and have told her directly, including after the wedding, that I will always be there for her and she can always call me. Twice during the wedding I offered to sneak her out and drive away."

—u/affablysurreal