  • Add Yours badge

Tell Us About The Most Awful Couple You Know That Somehow Ended Up Married

Some people are just notttt meant to be.

Hannah Marder
by Hannah Marder

BuzzFeed Staff

Recently, we wrote about brides and grooms that should 100% NOT go through with the wedding...though most of them did anyways. Well, now we want to hear YOUR stories.

TLC

Have you ever had an in-law, family member, friend, acquaintance, or coworker that DEFINITELY should not have gotten married? We want the tea.

The CW

Do you have insider info about a cheating scandal that went down just before the wedding that probably should've stopped it, but didn't?

Amazon Prime

Do you happen to know something juicy, like the fact that the bride and groom are actually first cousins and hiding it from everyone?

OWN

Or was there just some really tacky, trashy behavior at the wedding (or even leading up to it) that made you think damn, if this isn't proof that they're headed immediately towards divorce, I don't know what is.

CBC

Whatever your story is, let us know in the comments below or via this anonymous form and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.