Nepo Babies Obviously Have A Leg Up In Hollywood, But These 15 Stars Took It To A Whole New Level By Literally Being Handed Roles

Speaking of Sam Levinson...his father is Oscar-winning director Barry Levinson. His father cast him in his 1992 film(starring Robin Williams) when Levinson was a kid, then later facilitated his breaking in as a writer, asking him to co-write the 2017 dramatarring Robert De Niro. The elder Levinson told Collider, "I discussed it (the project) with my son, Sam, and he put together 20 pages. I sent that over to Bob and Jane Rosenthal, and we had the meeting and they thought it looked good, so I told them that my son wrote it. Bob has known Sam since he was 10 years old, and he said, 'All right, good.' That’s how we proceeded."