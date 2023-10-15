23 Major Movie Reveals And Twists That Were Literally Right In The Trailer

Personally, I'm a major fan of movie trailers. I'm that person who's rewatching the trailer ten times, getting hyped to actually see the movie.

MPAA / Via youtube.com

But even I have to admit, there have been times where I thought a trailer made a movie look good...then saw the movie and realized the trailer had basically given away all the best twists, jokes, and scenes. So recently, Reddit user WikipediaBurntSienna asked, "Which movie trailers spoiled their movie the worst?" I was ready to hear about allll the movie trailers that did us wrong.

person saying, takes the mystery out
The WB

Here are 23 movie trailers that gave away MAJOR plot points, character reveals, twists, and scenes.

🚨🚨Spoilers ahead, obviously.🚨🚨

1. "Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. It very blatantly showed them teaming up after their fight, and also did a full reveal for Wonder Woman."

batman, superman, and wonder woman fighting together
Warner Bros. Pictures

u/mithridateseupator

"I didn’t watch the trailer and had no idea Doomsday was in it. When Lex says Doomsday and we see him for the first time I went nuts. If they kept that a secret and just let people be surprised by it, it would’ve helped the movie so much."

u/sib2972

"Showing Wonder Woman's surprise entrance to block Doomsday's laser eyes was a two-pronged WTF, spoiling the moment where she comes in to save Batman as well as showing everyone 'Oh BTW Doomsday is in this,' so clearly they will be teaming up to fight it."

u/Timmah73

"They basically spoiled the entire third act."

u/ThisGuyCanFukinWalk

Watch the trailer here:

Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

2. "Castaway gives away that he makes it back home."

person saying, you were lost for four years, we had a funeral, coffin
20th Century Fox/DreamWorks Pictures

u/Funandgeeky

"Apparently there were focus groups and people wanted to know how the movie ended when watching the trailer. So the trailer is literally the entire movie in order."

u/Kylon1138

"I've never seen the movie in its entirety, but even so, I know about the kiss in the rain and the 'I KNEW you were alive!."

u/Dymarob

Watch the trailer here:

20th Century Fox/DreamWorks Pictures / Via youtube.com

3. "How to Train your Dragon 2. They show Hiccup's mother returning, and spoil the entire emotional punch of the move."

him asking his mother, do i know you
20th Century Fox

u/Sad-Artichoke-2174

"The Valka reveal ... is one that I believe is absurdly clumsy."

u/MastermindorHero

Watch the trailer here:

20th Century Fox / Via youtube.com

4. "The Truman Show. It literally shows him leaving in the trailer. Totally ruined it for me."

truman asking, was none of it real
Paramount Pictures

u/Squeezings1

"Knowing he made it out completely ruins the entire thrill of knowing if he'll make it out and completely ruins several scenes."

u/SonofMightyJoe

"My roommate recently asked me for movie recommendations and I recommended The Truman Show. He started to look up the trailer but I stopped him and insisted he go into it blind. He later thanked me for doing so."

u/Aadkins13

Watch the trailer here:

Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

5. "All the promotion material for Thor: Ragnarok gave away that the Hulk was gonna appear in the movie. How hype would it have been if you didn't know the Hulk was gonna be in the movie?"

split image of captain america and the hulk
Marvel

u/jopausl

"I usually avoid trailers. Thor: Ragnarok revealing not only the Hulk being in it, but in what role killed what should have been an all time audience pop moment. Imagine that moment where you come to realize it as the green smoke rises and then you see some masks in the audience."

u/Bardmedicine

Watch the trailer here:

Marvel / Via youtube.com

6. "This is exactly how I feel about Spider-man being in Civil War. How wild would it have been to go in not knowing that? After that, I swore I’d never (intentionally) watch an MCU trailer again."

spiderman holding captain america&#x27;s shield saying, hey everyone
Marvel

u/Qwerkie_

Watch the trailer here:

Marvel / Via youtube.com

7. "My friend and I still agree that the 'those aren't mountains...they're waves' scene in Interstellar would've been the most mind-blowing moment in a film that had a number of memorable ones, had it not been entirely spoiled by the trailer. To this day, it's still the reason I avoid all trailers except for the occasional teaser."

character saying, those aren&#x27;t mountains, they&#x27;re waves
Paramount Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures

u/Hyperion-Cantos

Watch the trailer here:

Paramount Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures / Via youtube.com

8. "For Terminator 2, it was spoiled that Arnold's Terminator wasn't a killer robot. As I watched the movie, I felt like they could have made it a mind-blowing twist that he was actually there to protect the Connors rather than kill them."

voiceover saying, once he was programmed to destroy the future, now his mission is to protect it
Tri-Star Pictures

u/WikipediaBurntSienna

"I'll never forget that reveal and my mind being blown that a studio could be so stupid to show all that."

u/mwerichards

Watch the trailer here:

Tri-Star Pictures / Via youtube.com

9. "Terminator Salvation kept the trend going by revealing Sam Worthington was a Terminator in the trailer."

character saying, i am human
Warner Bros. Pictures / Sony Pictures Releasing International

u/ItsArseniooooooooooo

"They flat out confirmed the lead character was actually a robot, and when you watch the movie it plays out like a major revelation."

u/Markitron1684

Watch the trailer here:

Warner Bros. Pictures / Sony Pictures Releasing International / Via youtube.com

10. One last Terminator one: "Terminator: Genisys spoiled that John Connors was a Terminator in it for some reason. Terminator and revealing trailers are an iconic duo."

character saying, what have they done to my son
Paramount Pictures

u/Timmace

"Absolutely wild decision to ruin what could have been a genuinely effective twist and a potential savior for a film with quite a few faults."

u/mikeymcf

Watch the trailer here:

Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

11. "Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Showing Colin Firth coming back to life took all the weight out of the reveal in the movie."

his character shaving and another character saying, oh my god...harry
20th Century Fox

u/hank28

Watch the trailer here:

20th Century Fox / Via youtube.com

12. "Supposedly Dennis Villeneuve wanted it to be a surprise twist when Deckard showed up in Blade Runner 2049, but the studio said they needed Harrison Ford on all of the promotional material to sell the movie."

voiceover saying, i had your job once, i was good at it
Warner Bros. Pictures/Sony Pictures Releasing International

u/SculpinIPAlcoholic

Watch the trailer here:

Warner Bros. Pictures/Sony Pictures Releasing International / Via youtube.com

13. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 showed a ton of shots of Gwen falling that mirrored her death scene in the comics (as well as with her wearing about the same outfit as her character wears during her death in the comics), as well as shots of Peter crying over what looks like it may be blonde hair, and Peter at a funeral. It also spoiled that Rhino would be in the film — showing footage from literally the last scene in the movie.

Sony Pictures Releasing

Suggested by u/spaceraingame and u/FightTheFlower

Watch the trailer that teases the rhino battle (which didn't even end up happening in full in the film) here:

Sony Pictures Releasing / Via youtube.com

Here's the trailer with the shot of Peter crying, here's the Superbowl ad of Peter catching Gwen, and here's the trailer with Peter at a graveyard.

14. "The trailer for Get Out has a shot from near the end of the film where his girlfriend Rose has her hair slicked back and aims a rifle at someone outside the house with a menacing look. It was quick, but enough to confirm to me that she would be a villain."

woman aiming a rifle
Universal Pictures

u/National-Salt

Watch the trailer here.

Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

15. "The Phantom Menace. People would have shit bricks seeing Maul’s double saber for the first time."

people fighting with light sabers
Lucasfilm

u/bishop375

Watch the trailer here:

Lucasfilm / Via youtube.com

16. "Quarantine's trailer showed the final scene of Angela being dragged away by the infected. I haven't seen the movie, but my brother told me he was so disappointed when he realized while he was watching it that it was the final shot of the movie."

person being dragged on the floor at night
Sony Pictures Releasing

u/Dymarob

"The trailer is the entire movie, start to finish, in condensed form."

u/hsox05

Watch the trailer here:

Sony Pictures Releasing / Via youtube.com

17. "Oblivion was a big one for me. It's not the only twist of the movie but in the story the protagonist has to deal with aliens but then it turns out to be humans. Quite an interesting twist in the story it they had not shown the whole thing in the trailer."

person locked in a vessel
Universal Pictures

u/domin8r

"This was so stupid. Literally the first third of the film you think there are aliens scurrying around — if you haven't seen the trailer, that is."

u/phaesios

Watch the trailer here:

Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

18. "The Godfather Part II shows Hyman Roth get shot."

the gunshot happening
Paramount Pictures

u/Doc-Spock

Watch the trailer here:

Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

19. "2012’s Avengers. Hulk catching Iron Man when he returned back to earth from the wormhole. I imagine how much more powerful that moment would’ve been had I not seen it in the trailer."

someone jumping off a roof
Marvel

u/GILx87

Watch the trailer here:

Marvel / Via youtube.com

20. "Ransom. [The trailer gave away] the mid-film twist, wherein Mel Gibson's character decides to take all the money he's accumulated to pay the ransom and instead posts it as a bounty on the kidnappers. That really feels like something that should have been held back."

character saying, this is your ransom this is as close as you&#x27;ll ever get to it
Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

u/Binary101010

Watch the trailer here:

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution / Via youtube.com

21. The trailer for Soylent Green makes it pretty darn obvious that Soylent Green is made out of people.

character finding body bags on a conveyor belt
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Suggested by OneManFreakShow

“'What is Soylent Green?' Proceeds to show body bags on a conveyor belt…"

u/porkchopexpress76

Watch the trailer here:

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer / Via youtube.com

22. "An older one, but the trailer for Superman 3 literally shows the end of the movie, with Richard Pryor's character, who up to then has been a villain, albeit a mostly accidental one, saying 'thank you brother' to Superman after he saves him."

character saying, thank you brother
Columbia–EMI–Warner Distributors / Warner Bros.

u/watchman28

Watch the trailer here:

Columbia–EMI–Warner Distributors / Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

23. And finally..."The trailers for both of the Sing movies give away every major plot beat and character arc for the entire ensemble cast. Literally every scene is a side character telling one of the leads they won't achieve their goal, followed immediately by a shot of said character achieving the goal."

character saying, dad i don&#x27;t want to be in a gang, i want to be a singer
Universal Pictures

u/lanceturley

"'How did I raise a son like you?' The next cut: 'That's my son!'"

Yossarian909

Submissions have been edited for length/clarity.