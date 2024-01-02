33 Disturbing, Wild, And Terrifying Stories About *That One Coworker* That Will Go Down In Infamy At People's Workplaces

33. And finally, this one's super long but worth a read.

I had a job working as a security guard right out of high school. One of the guys I worked with was your average run of the mill oddball. He was nosey and often did stuff to see how people would react. He would wait for you to leave the desk and he would check what you brought for lunch. He wouldn't mess with it or take anything, he'd just see what you had. When you'd come back, he'd say 'ham and cheese again, that's three days in a row.'

On the weekend midnight shift, we'd often watch a movie or two in between our other responsibilities. He would always bring the the most fucked up gory horror and zombie films that nobody ever wanted to watch with him at night in a dark security office. ... He shared a house with a couple of other guards and upon moving in, had to be told not to hang a cross upside down on his bedroom wall.

... One weekend, while Oddball was thankfully working with someone else, he disappeared from the desk for a couple of hours. While a break from his weirdness was generally welcomed, the guy he was working with was flipping out because he needed to use the restroom. Oddball returned to the desk only after being called several times on the radio and left again immediately after the other guard returned. A short time later, another building employee stopped into the office to grab something he had forgot at his desk. He came across Oddball using a carpet cleaner to clean up some 'oil' on the carpet. The employee dipped something into the 'oil' and said it looked like blood not oil and told him to stop. The two of them looked around for someone who might be injured and found some personal items on the desk of a woman in HR. They checked the immediate area and washrooms and then headed to the front desk to see if she had possibly signed out and headed to a nearby hospital. After checking the sign-in book, it was discovered she had signed out about an hour earlier when Oddball was at the desk. He indicated he remembered someone signing out but didn't lift his head from the book he was reading to see who it was. A check of the parking lot revealed her car still parked.

At this point, the other guard called the police and our manager. As the police and our manager were headed to where her desk was, a building engineer saw them and said he'd found what they were looking for. Her body was found in a stairwell leading to the roof with her wrapped in a garbage bag. The two guards working that evening as well as a few other people who were in the building were put on temporary paid leave pending the investigation. About a week later, Oddball was located at his parent's farm. He was talked out of killing himself, arrested, and charged with first-degree murder. ... About 8-9 months after his arrest, he plead guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years. ...

It was never released what his motivation to kill her was. My theory was he got caught looking at personnel files in HR. Human Resources was included on the route of the security rounds completed several times a shift. We were supposed to check that certain doors were secure and make sure wall-mounted file storage was locked in a few areas. I assume he wasn't aware she was at the office as it was a Saturday. He likely found the HR cabinet unlocked and his nosey nature led him to start poking around in some files. She likely caught him and headed to the front desk to report him. This would have cost him his job immediately. In a state of panic, he probably grabbed her and hit her in the head with the punch clock he carried on his rounds. The round metal punch clock was encased in leather, about 9" in diameter, 4" thick, and it weighed 10-12 lbs. He then wrapped her head in a garbage bag and headed to the only stairwell with unmonitored access to the roof. The other guard's need to piss likely interrupted his original plan and he left her on a landing halfway to the roof. Had he gotten to the roof, he could have dropped her onto the grass on a dark side of the building. Upon returning to the area following his co-worker's piss break, he probably thought cleaning up the blood puddle was more important than getting the body onto the roof.

Despite the outcome, in the 35 years since, he's not the oddest person I've ever encountered on the job. He's probably not even in the top 10 characters. If you had said to me at the time one of my co-workers would kill someone, Oddball wouldn't have been in my top five nominees from the list of the 12–15 guards I worked with at the time."

—u/Ogre1966