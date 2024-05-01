1.A current feud I am dying to know more about is between the mother-and-daughter duo Tish and Noah Cyrus. There have been rumors of tension and division in the family since Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus divorced, but things got much more dramatic when Tish married Dominic Purcell, and Noah and her brother Braison did not attend the wedding. Later, it was alleged that Noah and Dominic had dated before Tish and Dominic began their relationship.
"Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her," an insider claimed, saying Noah and Tish hadn't spoken since. A different insider disputed this and said Noah was not invited to the wedding because Tish worried she might create a scene. No one involved has publicly commented on the rumors, except for Noah, who told a fan who brought them up in her Instagram comments to "choke on the fattest cock."
2.One of my favorite one-sided celeb feuds has to do with crystals. In an interview with Vogue, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she bought a house filled with crystals. "When I first moved in, the house was crystalled out — crystals everywhere, and geodes. And I was like, 'Please get rid of these; I don’t want people to come over here and think I’m a crystal person.' But everyone told me, 'You can’t do that. You can't move them. You have to have the crystal lady who put them in move them.'" But Lawrence instead "just had all the crystals yanked out. Sold them. And then my fucking house flooded." She had to move into a rental and says she now hates crystals.
Crystal-lover Spencer Pratt then took to Twitter tocomment on the interview, writing, "Legit never seeing another JLAW movie she is OVER." He later claimed, "She was talking about me in Vogue — like, one hundred percent! I'm the crazy crystal person she's clowning. So I'll see her. We'll bump into each other at the Beverly Hills Hotel — like I see all the A-listers and they run from me." He then blamed his diet-related rashes on Lawrence, saying, "It’s spells. It's little bitch-ass, voodoo hoes. It’s Jennifer Lawrence!" He then said Lawrence is at the top of his "beef radar."
3.But if we're talking about my favorite feuds, I must mention Zayn Malik vs. Louis Tomlinson. After Zayn left One Direction and Louis was still in the band, the two began to butt heads. Malik made disparaging comments about the music he'd recorded with One Direction, and Tomlinson took to Twitter to make fun of Malik. In a tweet that belongs in the MOMA, Zayn replied, "Remember when you had a life and stopped making bitchy comments about mine?"
4.Another feud with an absolutely fatal comeback is between Rihanna and Ciara. The feud began when Ciara claimed she ran into Rihanna at a party and "she wasn't the nicest." Rihanna then tweeted, "My bad Ci. Did I 4get to tip u?" Ciara replied, "Trust me Rhianna u dont want to see me on or off the stage." Rihanna replied, "Good luck with bookin that stage u speak of."
Years later, after Rihanna appeared to shade Ciara on Instagram, Ciara called Rihanna "nuts," saying, "I don’t have beef with anybody, but I’m not going to be disrespected either." Rihanna replied on Instagram, thanking Ciara for the free promo, and later, after Ciara spoke about her again, asked, "Why am I still the main topic of her interviews!! She don't be shame tho? How she let em play her like that everytime?? It's like, 'yea I know you're here to about (insert album title) but we wanna talk about a more relevant topic... Rihanna!!!"
5.Pusha T and Drake have been feuding since 2011 when Pusha appeared to diss Drake on his song "Don’t F–k Wit Me." He also claimed that Drake uses a ghostwriter for his songs in 2016's “H.G.T.V. Freestyle” and 2018's “Infrared." In a few songs from Drake, he shaded Pusha's street cred and called his career faded, then asked for money from Pusha (and Kanye, who had produced Pusha's last album) for the free publicity, posting an invoice for $100,000.
But here's where the feud gets really interesting — Pusha T released the diss track "The Story of Adidon," which claimed that Drake had a secret son. Drake ultimately confirmed the existence of his son Adonis months later in his album Scorpion.
6.Orlando Bloom and Justin Bieber had a pretty random feud going in the 2010s, starting when Bieber claimed he'd once slept with Bloom's ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. Kerr denied that this had occurred, leading to tensions between the two men that came to a head when they ran into each other in Ibiza. Bieber allegedly made a comment about Kerr, causing Bloom to allegedly try to punch him. There are different accounts of what occurred, but TMZ did publish a video where you can see the altercation and hear Justin shouting "What's up bitch?" Apparently, people cheered and came to watch during the interaction. Also, Bieber posted a photo of Kerr in a bikini on Instagram after the altercation, though he deleted it.
7.One celeb feud that's bizarre to me because of how out of pocket it was is the feud between Khloé Kardashian and Chloë Grace Moretz. In the wake of the Taylor Swift/Kim Kardashian/Kanye scandal, Moretz tweeted, "Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what's ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world. Stop wasting your voice on something so petulant and unimportant." Kardashian replied to her on Twitter with, "Is this the a hole you're referring to," accompanied by an alleged paparazzi photo of Moretz in a swimsuit with her butthole exposed. Moretz, who was 19 at the time, wrote back that the photo wasn't of her.
8.Another celeb who feuded with a literal teenager? Doja Cat. After Doja DMed then-17-year-old Noah Schnapp, asking him to tell his Stranger Things costar Joseph Quinn to hit her up, Schnapp posted the exchange online. Doja then called Schnapp a "borderline snake" and "so unbelievably socially unaware and wack."
9.It's long been rumored that Winona Ryder and Gwyneth Paltrow, who became close friends in the '90s, fell out over Paltrow stealing the lead role in Shakespeare in Love from Ryder — with some stories claiming that she actually stole the script from Ryder's house. However, in 2015, Paltrow told Howard Stern it was "an urban myth. I swear to god I did not," though she said she hadn't talked to Ryder in years and claimed Ryder had been jealous of her and made up lies.
Paltrow had previously written a Goop newsletter about a "frenemy...hell-bent on taking me down" that many thought was a reference to Ryder. "This person really did what they could to hurt me. I was deeply upset, I was angry, I was all of those things you feel when you find out that someone you thought you liked was venomous and dangerous. I restrained myself from fighting back. I tried to take the high road," she wrote.
"But one day I heard that something unfortunate and humiliating had happened to this person. And my reaction was deep relief and…happiness. There went the high road," Paltrow reportedly wrote. Some thought this was a reference to Ryder's 2001 shoplifting arrest. Apparently, when asked about their friendship breakup in 2000, Ryder said, “Don’t ask."
10.Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone have been rivals since they were cast in The Lords of Flatbush together. They famously didn't get along, and Gere was fired. The two hated each other for years, at one point reportedly getting into a fistfight over Princess Diana at one of Elton John's parties. According to John, she seemed to hit it off with Gere, which made Stallone jealous, as John thought he might have been planning to "pick up" Di. Gere also believes that Stallone is the one who started the longstanding rumor that he once ended up in the ER after sticking a gerbil up his butt. Stallone denies this.
11.Stallone also had a longtime feud with Arnold Schwarzenegger that began when they both became action stars during the '80s. Apparently, at the 1977 Golden Globes, they were seated together. Schwarzenegger won the New Star award that night, while Stallone lost big. Schwarzenegger reportedly laughed at Stallone, so Stallone threw a bowl of flowers at him when Rocky finally won an award. This kicked off almost two decades of rivalry, including slamming the other in the press. Schwarzenegger claimed that Stallone used body doubles in his films, and fans thought Rocky IV villain Ivan Drago was based on Schwarzenegger.
At one point, Arnold Schwarzenegger basically tricked Sylvester Stallone into starring in Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot because Stallone thought he was taking the part from him. Stallone told the Hollywood Reporter, "I had heard Schwarzenegger was going to do that movie, and I said, 'I’m going to beat him to it.' I think he set me up," and Schwarzenegger has admitted the story is "100% true." Stallone later called it “the worst film I’ve ever made by far." Luckily, the two later made up and became good friends, starring in a string of action movies together.
12.Michael Jackson and Prince were also longstanding rivals after both enjoyed massive widespread fame in the '80s. According to Quincy Jones, one incident between the two almost resulted in violence. When the two separately attended a James Brown show, Brown invited each in turn onto the stage, with Jackson apparently coming off much better. Quincy claimed that Prince waited in his limo afterward, planning to run MJ over — at least, that's what Jackson thought was happening. "It was just very obvious what the hell happened — [Prince] made a damn fool out of himself," Jones continued. "Michael went up there, in 40 seconds, sang 'I love you, I love you.' Then they went up-tempo and he did a little dance and did the moonwalk and whispered in [James Brown's] ear, 'Call Prince up — I dare him to follow me,'" Jones revealed.
Jones also said he tried to get the two to collaborate on Jackson's song "Bad." "We invited [Prince] over to Michael's house at Hayvenhurst. He came in and he had an overcoat on, and he had a big white box labeled 'Camille.' He called Michael 'Camille,'" Jones said. "The box had all kinds of stuff — some cuff links with Tootsie Rolls on them. Michael was scared to death — he thought there was some voodoo in there. I wanted to take it, because I knew Michael was gonna throw it away." The duet never happened as Prince took issue with a line in the song.
13.Speaking of Prince — when Kim Kardashian attended a Prince concert in 2011, he invited her onstage to dance with him, then kicked her off after she awkwardly stood and clapped, telling her, "Get off my stage." Kardashian later tweeted that she "froze" because she was so nervous. A few years later, Prince guest-starred on an episode of New Girl set at a party at his house. Upon discovering a few members of the Kardashian family had also been booked as party guests, Prince allegedly said they would never be at a Prince party, and they were quickly cut from the episode — with any traces of their existence on set burned.
14.And speaking of Jackson... After music legends Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney became friends while collaborating on multiple projects, McCartney advised Jackson to invest in music publishing. Jackson took his advice and bought the publishing rights for most of the Beatles' back catalog. McCartney called Jackson's move "dodgy," saying, “To be someone’s friend, and then buy the rug they’re standing on..."
McCartney later tried to get the rights from Jackson. "I did talk to him about it, but he kind of blanked me on it," he revealed. "He kept saying, ‘That’s just business, Paul.’ You know. So, I thought, ‘Yeah, it is,’ and waited for a reply, but we never kind of got to it. … It was no big bust-up. We kind of drifted apart after that."
15.Jackson did the same thing to Eminem, purchasing the rapper's back catalog in 2007. Eminem saw this as revenge from Jackson, whom he had openly parodied in his music video for "Just Lose It," causing Jackson to ask fans to boycott the artist. Jackson said he felt "attacked and demeaned" by the video, and Eminem replied that he had nothing against Jackson and respected his music, but that it was his right as an artist to express himself. After Jackson bought the catalog, Eminem said he felt "like a pawn" and regretted his remarks.
16.In 2010, the New York Times published a profile on M.I.A. after the journalist Lynn Hirschberg interviewed the rapper. M.I.A. was notoriously unhappy with it and responded by releasing a diss track against Hirschberg and tweeting the writer's number. She also revealed that she had recorded the interview and posted clips that seemed to contradict some of the quotes in the written interview.
The ensuing controversy became known as "trufflegate" or "Truffle Kerfuffle” due to Hirschberg's claim that M.I.A. ordered truffle fries. In the recordings M.I.A. released, it seems Hirschberg is the one to suggest ordering truffle fries.
17.In another example of a celebrity feuding with a journalist, Jonah Hill had beef with longtime CNN host Don Lemon after Lemon tweeted that Hill was "a tool." He wrote, "Said hi to @jonahhill in hotel. Think he thought i was bellman. Didn’t know his name til bellman told me. A lesson to always be kind." Hill tweeted back (and later deleted), "@DonLemonCNN I said hi what do you want me to do move in with you? I was in a hurry. Didn’t realize you were a 12 year old girl. Peace."
Lemon (who is openly gay) replied, "@JonahHill Hardly. You’re not my type. But I know rude. And u were." Hill replied, "@DonLemonCNN i walked out of the restroom and found you waiting for me. Shook hands, said hi and was on my way. Sorry if you found that rude." Lemon got the final word with "@JonahHill Was waiting for luggage. Bellman & I laughed at how self-important u were. Just being honest. Be nice. Stardom is fleeting." He also spoke on Starting Point on CNN, saying, "Jonah Hill doesn’t owe me anything, and he may have been having a bad day, but Jonah Hill treated me like the help when I basically wanted to say 'I like you, I think you’re funny.'"
18.When 50 Cent first became famous, he made it a goal to be on Oprah, as his grandmother was a huge fan of the show. However, Oprah reportedly refused to have him on the show, with 50 saying, "She was completely against everything that was in my music. So she ain’t never going to have me on that show. I’m never going to reach that platform, which is confirmation of you being a huge success. So I just said: OK, if we can’t be friends, then at least let’s be enemies." By making his dislike for Oprah obvious, 50 said, "My audience assumes I’m not there because I don’t want to be."
50 slammed Oprah's show as catering to "older white women" and later revealed, "I got a dog named Oprah and a cat named Gayle. LMAO." 50's beef with Oprah ended after he ran into Gayle King, who convinced Oprah to meet him. 50 finally appeared on Oprah's show with his grandmother in 2012 and put the feud to rest.
19.50 Cent also feuded with Madonna. Although the two originally seemed friendly and were on the same label, 50 was upset when he realized Madonna's new single had the same name as his upcoming single, though he blamed the record company. Years later, in 2019, 50 Cent posted a photo of Madonna performing with her son at the Stonewall Inn, writing, "hahhahaha Madonna got her a** done. LOL what the f*** is goin on."
Madonna tweeted back, "Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval..................😂. And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!! Thank you 2019 🎉🎉🎉! Its Going to Be an amazing Year!! 🔥🔥🔥! #2019 #freedom #respect #nofear #nodiscrimination." The two fought again after Madonna posted suggestive photos on Instagram in 2021, with 50 saying, "Yo this is the funniest s***! LOL. That's Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don't get her old a** up. LMFAO." Madonna then posted a photo of the two of them from 2003 captioned, "Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me! I guess your new career [is] getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice [you] could make as [an] artist and an adult. [You're] just jealous you won't look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!"
20.But 50 Cent's most iconic feud has got to be with Ja Rule. The two have been feuding since 1999, with multiple diss tracks and physical altercations between the two, including one where 50 was stabbed by a member of Ja Rule's crew. But one of the wildest, pettiest parts of the feud is when 50 bought all the seats in the first four rows of Ja Rule's concert so that they'd be empty during his show. "Now you gotta test your showmanship, when you come in and nobody’s in the front seats. You gotta still perform like everyone’s there!" Ja Rule said of his intention with the prank.
21.Azealia Banks has had beef with many celebrities, but the most bizarre example is her beef with Grimes and Elon Musk. After Grimes apparently invited Banks to her house with Elon to work on music, Banks says she was left alone in their house "for days." She later claimed Grimes had been "begging" her to come for "weeks and weeks" and had told her that Musk thought she was attractive, leading Banks to conclude she may have been invited for sexual reasons. She also compared her time there to the film Get Out.
Banks also claimed that she met Elon Musk there (which he denied) and that he was on acid, which Musk's reps called "complete nonsense." (He later admitted to having caught a glimpse of her at his house, saying he hadn't realized who it was.) Banks seems to claim this is when Musk tweeted about taking Tesla private at "$420 a share," which led to the Securities and Exchange Commission investigating Musk. Banks later apologized for this.
All seemed settled, but then in 2019, Banks posted alleged messages between her and Grimes from the prior year, where she called Grimes a "methhead" and claimed Elon wanted her, and Grimes called her "fat" and a "narc." Then, in 2021, Grimes played an unreleased song at the Splendour XR Music Festival, writing on Reddit, "The song is about trying to defeat azealia banks when she tried to destroy my life."
Banks replied that, "Grimes def has some psychosexual obsession with me. i think it's bitterness cuz she doesn't have the musical capacity i have. everything she does is out of pretentiousness and it comes out like that ... while everything i do is out of natural swag & geniusness lmaoo."
22.Another famous Azealia Banks beef was with Lana Del Rey. After Del Rey criticized Kanye West for his support of Donald Trump, Banks wrote on Twitter, "Wow okay Lana, this would be cute if you were consistent with your outrage and refused to collab with ASAP rocky who has physically assaulted women too. To me this just looks like the typical White woman taking using a weakened target to 'pretend' to be an ally."
Del Rey then lashed out at Banks, tweeting, "u know the addy. Pull up anytime. Say it to my face. But if I were you- I wouldn’t" and "I won’t not f**k you the f**k up. Period." She also wrote, "Banks. u coulda been the greatest female rapper alive but u blew it. dont take it out on the only person who had ur back." Banks then accused Del Rey of having plastic surgery on her face but not her body, "where she needed it most," calling Del Rey "an aging white woman" and suggesting upper arm workouts. Del Rey replied, "I’ll send you my surgeon’s number and a good psychiatrist I know in LA – your psych meds aren’t working #uneedanewcocktail," and Banks said she was going to sue Del Rey.
23.And finally, let's end on one of the most infamous. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's feud began around 2017, when rumors flew about drama behind-the-scenes of the Migos song “MotorSport," which both artists featured on.
Then, at the 2018 Harper's Bazaar Icons party, the two got into a fight, culminating in Cardi throwing her heel at Nicki, which got her kicked out of the party. Cardi later claimed the altercation occurred because "for a while now [Nicki's] been taking a lot of shots at me. I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going." In particular, Cardi claimed Minaj had liked (then unliked) a tweet about Cardi's parenting, which Minaj denied. Cardi continued, "So many people want to say that party wasn't the time or the place, but I'm not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block."
Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, later got involved, posting threatening clips directed at Offset, Cardi's husband. This led to Petty getting sentenced to house arrest for violating his probation. Cardi seemed unconcerned, tweeting, "I ain’t even flinch [yawning emoji]," while Offset seemed to laugh it off in a clip from a private jet.
What are the messiest, most bizarre, or most random celeb feuds you can remember?