Madonna tweeted back, "Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval..................😂. And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!! Thank you 2019 🎉🎉🎉! Its Going to Be an amazing Year!! 🔥🔥🔥! #2019 #freedom #respect #nofear #nodiscrimination." The two fought again after Madonna posted suggestive photos on Instagram in 2021, with 50 saying, "Yo this is the funniest s***! LOL. That's Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don't get her old a** up. LMFAO." Madonna then posted a photo of the two of them from 2003 captioned, "Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me! I guess your new career [is] getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice [you] could make as [an] artist and an adult. [You're] just jealous you won't look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!"