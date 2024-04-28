Noah Cyrus Reacted To A Comment About The Alleged Drama With Tish Cyrus And Dominic Purcell

An Instagram user learned that the hard way after attempting to troll the "July" singer over the love triangle rumors surrounding her mother, Tish Cyrus, and her stepfather, Dominic Purcell.
As you may have heard, Tish and Dominic married last summer, about a year after she divorced Billy Ray Cyrus. The only thing was, Noah had reportedly dated the Prison Break star first.
A source told People, "Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up."
The insider claimed that Tish allegedly knew about the rumored fling, and so, when she married him, Noah "was offended."
"Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married," the source added.
While Noah hasn't directly commented on the claims, she did respond to a fan who seemed to joke about the situation.
It happened after she posted an Instagram photo yesterday along with the Lana Del Rey lyrics, "Dear lord, when i get i heaven please let me bring my man."
"Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?" the person wrote. Noah replied, "I'm so sorry but will you pleeeeeass just choke on the fattest cock. just for a lil bit. great thanks."
Meanwhile, Tish and Dominic also haven't addressed the situation directly. We've reached out to their reps for comment. We'll let you know if we hear back.