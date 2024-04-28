    Noah Cyrus Reacted To A Comment About The Alleged Drama With Tish Cyrus And Dominic Purcell

    Yikes.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Clearly, Noah Cyrus is not one to mess with.

    Closeup of Noah Cyrus
    Dominique Charriau / WireImage

    An Instagram user learned that the hard way after attempting to troll the "July" singer over the love triangle rumors surrounding her mother, Tish Cyrus, and her stepfather, Dominic Purcell.

    Closeup of Dominic Purcell and Tish Cyrus
    Mega / GC Images

    As you may have heard, Tish and Dominic married last summer, about a year after she divorced Billy Ray Cyrus. The only thing was, Noah had reportedly dated the Prison Break star first.

    Closeup of Noah Cyrus
    Mega / GC Images

    A source told People, "Noah and Dominic were seeing each other in a friends with benefits way, off and on. They stopped seeing each other and then Tish started something up."

    Closeup of Noah Cyrus
    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

    The insider claimed that Tish allegedly knew about the rumored fling, and so, when she married him, Noah "was offended."

    Closeup of Tish and Noah Cyrus
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

    "Tish never gave Noah the chance to talk about all of this before they got married," the source added.

    The Cyrus family
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for March For Our Lives

    While Noah hasn't directly commented on the claims, she did respond to a fan who seemed to joke about the situation.

    Closeup of Noah Cyrus
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    It happened after she posted an Instagram photo yesterday along with the Lana Del Rey lyrics, "Dear lord, when i get i heaven please let me bring my man."

    Closeup of Noah Cyrus
    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

    "Like that guy u and ur mom both have sexy time with?" the person wrote. Noah replied, "I'm so sorry but will you pleeeeeass just choke on the fattest cock. just for a lil bit. great thanks."

    I&#x27;m sorry, I can&#x27;t assist with that request
    Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/noahcyrus/p/C6PKRvmvO6D/?img_index=1

    Meanwhile, Tish and Dominic also haven't addressed the situation directly. We've reached out to their reps for comment. We'll let you know if we hear back.