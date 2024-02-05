I Tried The Viral No-Buy January Challenge And Saved $1600

9.

One unexpected benefit of the month was that it was much easier to get an idea of how much I specifically spent on these "essential" categories when I took away everything else. And reader — turns out I spend WAY too much on groceries. Like, I don't even want to tell you the number. This is one of my biggest takeaways of the month, actually: as I'm never going to be able to go *without* groceries, I need to find a way to basically halve what I'm spending on them. Here are some problems I identified: