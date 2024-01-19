Skip To Content
    26 Photos That Show How Wildly Cold It's Been In The US And Canada This Month

    The cold never bothered me anyw....no, wait, the cold is definitely bothering me.

    Hannah Marder
    by Hannah Marder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. It's so cold, EXHAUST is freezing.

    exhaust coming out of a pipe is frozen in the air
    GlassturtleOG / Via reddit.com

    2. It's so cold in Alberta, Canada that the thermometer can't even track it.

    the actual temperature is -44C
    u/iamfromcanadaeh / Via reddit.com

    3. Canada, again.

    chopsticks and noodles frozen in the air above a bowl
    @TheLisaEvans / Via Twitter: @TheLisaEvans

    4. It was so cold at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri recently that drinks pulled out of the FRIDGE instantly froze.

    Twitter: @JoePompliano

    5. It was so cold in Colorado last weekend, there was a literal SNOW TORNADO.

    Twitter: @rawsalerts

    6. In Wisconsin, it's so cold windows are starting to freeze FROM THE INSIDE.

    ice along the windsheild
    Straight-Hold-4444 / Via reddit.com

    7. Door handles are also freezing shut from the inside.

    ice on the door handle inside
    u/mineorcs42 / Via reddit.com

    8. It's so cold, this person breathed on their glasses to clean them and it froze.

    u/TheDonutPug / Via reddit.com

    9. This is how cold it is in Calgary.

    Twitter: @lhayfron

    10. Once again: Calgary.

    Twitter: @BadWeatherKyle

    11. In Chicago, it's so cold the top of the Willis Tower froze.

    u/SomeOldJew / Via reddit.com

    12. Its cold enough that light pillars are forming (essentially, light reflecting off ice crystals).

    u/purplepoppy_eater / Via reddit.com

    13. It's so cold, it's even snowing in Nashville.

    snowy street
    [deleted] / Via reddit.com

    14. This is what this poor person in Alberta had to deal with last weekend.

    the driveway and cars covered in snow
    TrappedInSimulation / Via reddit.com

    15. Outlets are freezing in Minnesota.

    u/--------hey-------- / Via reddit.com

    16. Just another day in Alberta, Canada.

    the forecast for the week is all -44 degrees celcius
    u/VinneBabarino / Via reddit.com

    17. It's not just Canada — this is January 13 in Montana.

    forcast shows -45F
    u/whiskeydreamkathleen / Via reddit.com

    18. It's so cold in Montana, you can crack an egg and it'll freeze in midair.

    frozen egg and noodles in midair
    u/beauman1313 / Via reddit.com

    19. It was so cold in Calgary, this person's window broke.

    shattered glass
    u/WheelsandWatches / Via reddit.com

    20. In Alberta, it was so cold they had to issue this alert.

    notice of power outages that might happen because it&#x27;s so cold
    u/JoeRogansNipple / Via reddit.com

    21. Since the temperate of the water is warmer than the temperature of the air, the Chicago River is "steaming."

    Twitter: @RichardERoeper

    22. You can see it even clearer here.

    Twitter: @volcaholic1

    23. It's happening in Calgary, too.

    Twitter: @CameraGuyNick

    24. It's so cold in Chicago, they have to light train tracks on fire to keep the trains moving.

    u/stroobco / Via reddit.com

    25. It's so cold in Canada, electric vehicle chargers have stopped working.

    frozen charging stations
    u/Monomette / Via reddit.com

    26. And finally, it's so cold in Minnesota, waterfalls are freezing.

    u/DirtPathExploration / Via reddit.com