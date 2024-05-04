23 Super Embarrassing Celeb Moments That Prove We're All Cringe At The End Of The Day

4.When Lady Gaga blew Stevie Wonder a kiss after his Grammys tribute, even though he's blind and obviously wouldn't be able to see it:
5.When Noah Centineo made this head-scratching statement at the People's Choice Awards, which quickly became a meme:
6.When Kylie Jenner said this about 2016, which also quickly became a meme:
7.When Katy Perry did this weird prank for Vanity Fair where she appeared as part of an art installation and people sort of vaguely recognized her but didn't get very excited:
8.When Prince invited Kim Kardashian onstage at a concert to dance with him and she just sort of awkwardly clapped, so he kicked her offstage:
9.Just the whole Kendall Jenner Pepsi commercial debacle:
10.And when Kendall Jenner told Vogue that Tupac was her "spirit animal":
11.When Rob Kardashian tweeted how excited he was to go to law school at USC, and USC's Gould School of Law quickly responded to say he hadn't even applied:
12.And when Tyra Banks suggested she was a Harvard graduate on ANTM and Twitter even though she'd actually just attended a nine-week program:
13.When Reese Witherspoon's then-husband was arrested for a DUI and Reese harassed the cop, demanding, "Do you know my name, sir? ... You're about to find out who I am!" while she was being arrested:
14.When Cole Sprouse became Tumblr famous then claimed it was all done as part of a "social experiment":
15.When Ariana DeBose performed at the BAFTAs and people were a bit...underwhelmed:
16.When Tom Hiddleston was caught wearing an "I Love T.S." T-shirt just weeks into dating Taylor Swift:
17.When Aubrey Plaza tried to steal Will Ferrell's award onstage at the MTV Movie Awards:
18.When Fergie crashed the stage during a Trevor Project Tom Ford tribute:
19.And when she sang the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game and people were...less than impressed with her rendition:
20.Speaking of the National Anthem...when Roseanne, for some odd reason, sang it extremely poorly, and sort of mockingly, at a Padres game:
21.When Madonna kissed Drake at Coachella and this was his reaction:
22.When Millie Bobby Brown posted a demo of her using her skincare line, but fans noticed she didn't appear to be using any of the products:
23.And finally, when Jeremy Renner decided to create his own app, which was something really only the Kardashians were doing around that time...only for it to be brought down by trolls because it was super easy to impersonate people on it:
What's the most cringeworthy celeb moment you can remember? Let us know in the comments!