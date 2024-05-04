    23 Super Embarrassing Celeb Moments That Prove We're All Cringe At The End Of The Day

    I literally can't even watch the Aubrey Plaza one.

    Hannah Marder
    by Hannah Marder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. When Hilaria Baldwin forgot the English word for "cucumber," even though English is her first language and she is not, as she led many to believe, from Spain:

    Hilaria Baldwin cooking
    Today

    2. When John Travolta tried to introduce Idina Menzel at the 2014 Oscars and failed horribly:

    John Travolta mispronounces a name during an award show presentation
    ABC

    3. When Flavor Flav confused Miley Cyrus for Gwen Stefani at the iHeartRadio Music Awards:

    Flavor Flav and Miley Cyrus converse humorously at an event, with Flavor Flav promising Cyrus a clock
    iHeartRadio

    4. When Lady Gaga blew Stevie Wonder a kiss after his Grammys tribute, even though he's blind and obviously wouldn't be able to see it:

    Lady Gaga blowing Stevie Wonder a kiss
    CBS

    5. When Noah Centineo made this head-scratching statement at the People's Choice Awards, which quickly became a meme:

    Closeup of Noah Centineo
    E!

    6. When Kylie Jenner said this about 2016, which also quickly became a meme:

    Kylie Jenner in an interview, wearing a grey sweater, with captions of her quotes about personal realizations
    Kylie Jenner / YouTube / Via youtube.com

    7. When Katy Perry did this weird prank for Vanity Fair where she appeared as part of an art installation and people sort of vaguely recognized her but didn't get very excited:

    Three-panel image of a celebrity virtual reality experience, with guests and a person resembling Katy Perry
    Vanity Fair / Via youtube.com

    8. When Prince invited Kim Kardashian onstage at a concert to dance with him and she just sort of awkwardly clapped, so he kicked her offstage:

    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue,, Theo Wargo / WireImage via Getty Images

    9. Just the whole Kendall Jenner Pepsi commercial debacle:

    Kendall Jenner gives a Pepsi can to a police officer in a crowd during an ad, symbolizing unity
    Pepsi

    10. And when Kendall Jenner told Vogue that Tupac was her "spirit animal":

    Kendall Jenner saying Tupac is her spirit animal
    Vogue / Via youtube.com

    11. When Rob Kardashian tweeted how excited he was to go to law school at USC, and USC's Gould School of Law quickly responded to say he hadn't even applied:

    Rob Kardashian&#x27;s tweet about starting law school, feeling excited, and hashtags related to the University of Southern California
    Rob Kardashian / Twitter

    12. And when Tyra Banks suggested she was a Harvard graduate on ANTM and Twitter even though she'd actually just attended a nine-week program:

    13. When Reese Witherspoon's then-husband was arrested for a DUI and Reese harassed the cop, demanding, "Do you know my name, sir? ... You're about to find out who I am!" while she was being arrested:

    Reese Witherspoon smiles on the red carpet in a black lace dress with one hand on her hip
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    Afterward, Witherspoon released a statement reading, "I clearly had one drink too many, and I am deeply embarrassed about the things I said... It was definitely a scary situation, and I was frightened for my husband, but that is no excuse. I was disrespectful to the officer who was just doing his job. The words I used that night definitely do not reflect who I am. I have nothing but respect for the police, and I’m very sorry for my behavior."

    14. When Cole Sprouse became Tumblr famous then claimed it was all done as part of a "social experiment":

    Cole Sprouse&#x27;s post explaining that he&#x27;s learned a lot from studying people on Tumblr and will be a changed man
    coletureconcept / Tumblr / Via jordangavaris.tumblr.com

    15. When Ariana DeBose performed at the BAFTAs and people were a bit...underwhelmed:

    Celebs reacting to Ariana DeBose&#x27;s performance
    BBC One

    16. When Tom Hiddleston was caught wearing an "I Love T.S." T-shirt just weeks into dating Taylor Swift:

    Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston at the beach
    Backgrid

    17. When Aubrey Plaza tried to steal Will Ferrell's award onstage at the MTV Movie Awards:

    Aubrey Plaza and Will Ferrell act humorously on stage, with Plaza initially attempting to take an award and eventually sitting down as part of a rehearsed skit
    MTV

    18. When Fergie crashed the stage during a Trevor Project Tom Ford tribute:

    Fergie and Armie Hammer onstage
    The Trevor Project

    I genuinely couldn't force myself to watch the rest of this to screen-cap it, but here it is if you want to torture yourself.

    19. And when she sang the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Game and people were...less than impressed with her rendition:

    Basketball players trying to hold their laughter as Fergie sings the National Anthem
    ESPN

    You kind of have to hear this for yourself, which you can do here.

    20. Speaking of the National Anthem...when Roseanne, for some odd reason, sang it extremely poorly, and sort of mockingly, at a Padres game:

    Roseanne Barr is seen performing with a raised finger to her lips, wearing a casual shirt. Below, spectators, including George H.W. Bush, react
    NBC

    You can hear it for yourself here.

    21. When Madonna kissed Drake at Coachella and this was his reaction:

    Madonna kissing Drake onstage
    CBS / Via youtube.com

    22. When Millie Bobby Brown posted a demo of her using her skincare line, but fans noticed she didn't appear to be using any of the products:

    Millie Bobby Brown&#x27;s face demo video
    Millie Bobby Brown / Instagram

    Brown later deleted the video. "I’m still learning the best way to share my routines as I get to know this space better — I’m not an expert,” she wrote on Instagram. “I thought doing a quick video replicating my personal process for that night was okay, but that’s not what was conveyed. I understand, I appreciate all of your feedback on this journey, please keep sharing your thoughts and I will too!"

    23. And finally, when Jeremy Renner decided to create his own app, which was something really only the Kardashians were doing around that time...only for it to be brought down by trolls because it was super easy to impersonate people on it:

    App profile showing Jeremy Renner, ranked #188 in Entertainment with 3.6 stars from 182 ratings, offers in-app purchases
    App Store

