But in my opinion, Hollywood has a habit of turning a blind eye toward (or even supporting) those who have allegedly perpetrated heinous crimes, especially sexual assault. Recently, I learned about a bunch of new examples from members of the BuzzFeed Community,* who chimed in on the comments of my posts about dark Hollywood facts. Here are some of their examples of Hollywood figures whose alleged bad behavior has been brushed under the rug or inadequately addressed.
*We also used replies from these two Reddit threads.