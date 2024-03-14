A staff member later seemed to corroborate the story, claiming, “One time she came into my coffee shop at milk studios at like 11am, walked behind the counter and started pretending that she was making drinks while her people tied the front doors shut from the outside and started filming her … Customers were trapped inside." It appears the incident may have had something to do with her January 2017 Vogue cover story, which was filmed nearby and featured Johnson in the same outfit. The first Twitter user also said she had people with her with a lint roller and camera, and another employee reportedly reached out to the user to tell him that Dakota's crew "wanted her to do something where she would be making coffee or something, and the barista said no because it wasn’t approved by Blue Bottle corporate and [they] didn’t want to all get in trouble for having her behind the bar.”