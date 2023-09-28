20.

While you can't see it in the final cut, he also kept laughing when Michael put his foot on Jim's desk to ask him to lunch. "John lost it," Fischer said. "And part of it, too, was that desk is so high and it was not easy for Steve to put his leg up there, but he was super committed to the bit. It was something he just came up with, and it made John laugh, so he just kept doing it." Krasinski also kept laughing at the end of the episode when Carell hugged him. "John couldn’t handle it. He couldn't handle it," Fischer revealed.