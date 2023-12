21 Actors Who Hated Filming Special Effects-Heavy Blockbusters

14.

Michael Shannon similarly hated his motion capture suit incalling it “the most humiliating garments that exists in the known universe.” He also said, "It’s very tight. It has a variety of different colors and shapes on it and it makes you feel like you’re the court jester. And it’s funny because when I met with Zack we were talking about it before it started and he mentioned that there was going to be a lot of CGI, or whatever. I said, ‘Just don’t make me wear one of those silly suits.’ He said, ‘Oh, yeah, don’t worry, I know exactly what you’re talking about.’ I was like, ‘It’s going to be really hard for me to be intimidating if I have to wear one of those silly suits.’ He said, ‘I totally understand.’"