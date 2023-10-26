51 Absolutely Fascinating Photos I Can Almost Guarantee You've Never Seen Before

1.Here's an invite to Michael Jackson's Neverland ranch.
2.This old math textbook has the original Pledge of Allegiance in it, without "under God"...which I didn't even know was a thing.
3.Here's what the Statue of Liberty actually originally looked like, before time turned it green.
4.And here's what the pyramids would've actually looked like, as they were covered in limestone and gold.
5.Here's what the Terracotta warriors looked like with color.
6.Ever wondered how the original Star Wars intros were made? Now ya know!
7.And here's what it looked like to film the Ghostbusters climax.
8.This is what the inside of a North Korean airport looks like.
9.This is what the top of Mount Everest looks like.
10.You know how people always run their hands over people's eyelids in movies after they die to keep their eyes closed? Well, turns out they don't stay closed, so people in morgues use these bad boys to keep them closed.
11.This is what the original Ronald McDonald looked like.
12.Here's a super old local newspaper about Taylor Swift as a young teenager.
13.Here's a braille Playboy magazine.
14.Here's an MRI of what it looks like when you rub your eyes.
15.Here's what the inside of a credit card looks like.
16.Here are the rules to writing Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner shorts, straight from creator, Chuck Jones.
17.TIL they used to sell atomic energy kits for kids back in 1951.
18.This is how giraffes sleep.
19.This is what snake venom does to your blood.
20.Here's what a Woodstock ticket looked like.
21.This is what it looks like to have the condition hypertrichosis, where you grow hair all over your face.
22.Here's what a clump of DNA actually looks like.
23.Here are photos of a hairless cat that had to have their eyes removed — resulting in visible eye sockets and an awesome-looking cat that would fit right in on the set of a Tim Burton film.
24.This is what the goat cashmere is made from looks like.
25.Here's what a sheep whose wool hasn't been shorn in five years looks like.
26.Here's what a nuclear bomb actually looks like up close.
27.Here's the first-ever Pride flag (and also the sewing machine that it was made on).
28.You've probably seen examples of heterochromia, where people have two different colored eyes, before, but I doubt you've seen an example of sectoral heterochromia: where there are two colors within one eye.
29.And you've DEFINITELY never seen a photo of someone with three pupils in one eye.
30.Here's what 7-Up cans used to look like.
31.Here's the plant sesame seeds come from.
32.Ever wondor what the inside of a bowling ball looks like?
33.Here's what the original toys for Pooh and his friends looked like.
34.And here's the very first version of Kermit the frog, which creator Jim Henson made out of one of his mom's coats.
35.Here are the original drafts for the game Pac-Man.
36.Here's what a newborn parrot looks like.
37.And this is what newborn alpacas look like.
38.And here's what hedgehogs look like when they're born — they have no spikes! But they start to grow them in the first few hours after being born.
39.I'm sure you've seen "for best results" washing instructions on clothing, but have you ever seen "for worst results"?
40.I bet you've never seen a black apple.
41.Or an all-black squirrel.
42.Here are old drug identification kits that used to be used to train customs workers.
43.Have you ever seen a newspaper of the day JFK was assassinated?
44.Here's what an escalator looks like without its stairs.
45.This is what fire hydrants actually look like when they're not in the ground.
46.Here's the tiny hole in your eyes that drains tears to your nose, causing a runny nose when you cry.
47.These air hostess requirements from the 1940s are super weird to see — like, why can they not be 5'1" or 135 pounds???
48.Have you ever seen a $500 bill?
49.Here's what Confederate currency looked like.
50.I didn't even know there was such a thing as a silver fox.
51.And finally, this one isn't a photo, but I still think it's fascinating: here's footage of voice actors recording "dialogue" for the Sims 1.