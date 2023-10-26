    51 Absolutely Fascinating Photos I Can Almost Guarantee You've Never Seen Before

    North Korean airports are kinda freaky.

    Hannah Marder
    by Hannah Marder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Here's an invite to Michael Jackson's Neverland ranch.

    typed up invitation to the event
    u/talkingcastle / Via reddit.com

    2. This old math textbook has the original Pledge of Allegiance in it, without "under God"...which I didn't even know was a thing.

    the pledge typed up in a book
    u/seditiouslizard / Via reddit.com

    President Eisenhower signed a law in 1954 adding the phrase to the pledge, in part due to the Cold War ideas of Communists being "godless" and Americans being morally superior. 

    3. Here's what the Statue of Liberty actually originally looked like, before time turned it green.

    the statue with a golden hue
    u/fourllll / Via reddit.com

    4. And here's what the pyramids would've actually looked like, as they were covered in limestone and gold.

    pristine pyramids
    u/Subieking0418 / Via reddit.com

    5. Here's what the Terracotta warriors looked like with color.

    the soldiers with color to them
    u/Dlatrex / Via reddit.com

    6. Ever wondered how the original Star Wars intros were made? Now ya know!

    camera scrolling though the large text from the opening
    u/trance1g / Via reddit.com

    7. And here's what it looked like to film the Ghostbusters climax.

    large pillsbury man on a manmade street with fake cars
    u/rifatishere / Via reddit.com

    8. This is what the inside of a North Korean airport looks like.

    very bare airport
    u/Essnem- / Via reddit.com

    9. This is what the top of Mount Everest looks like.

    person taking a selfie at the top and it looks like he&#x27;s at the top of the world
    u/finemenyak / Via reddit.com

    10. You know how people always run their hands over people's eyelids in movies after they die to keep their eyes closed? Well, turns out they don't stay closed, so people in morgues use these bad boys to keep them closed.

    clear lenses to close eyes
    u/awh_schnapp / Via reddit.com

    11. This is what the original Ronald McDonald looked like.

    VintageTVCommercials / YouTube / Via youtube.com

    12. Here's a super old local newspaper about Taylor Swift as a young teenager.

    headline says, HHS student moves to town to advance her music career
    u/PianoCharged / Via reddit.com

    13. Here's a braille Playboy magazine.

    closeup of the magainze
    u/Babe_A_Licious / Via reddit.com

    14. Here's an MRI of what it looks like when you rub your eyes.

    u/really-anonymus / Via reddit.com

    15. Here's what the inside of a credit card looks like.

    inside of the card with the chip inside
    u/eatandreddit / Via reddit.com

    16. Here are the rules to writing Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner shorts, straight from creator, Chuck Jones.

    list of 9 rules for the cartoon
    u/SunCloud-777 / Via reddit.com

    17. TIL they used to sell atomic energy kits for kids back in 1951.

    inside of the kit with illustrations of a kid working with it
    u/bluepooner25 / Via reddit.com

    18. This is how giraffes sleep.

    its neck is twisted to rest on its butt
    Richard Wilbourn / Getty Images/500px Plus

    19. This is what snake venom does to your blood.

    u/dogbytes / Via reddit.com

    20. Here's what a Woodstock ticket looked like.

    ticket in a case showing the price at $6
    u/masterbuck10 / Via reddit.com

    21. This is what it looks like to have the condition hypertrichosis, where you grow hair all over your face.

    closeup of a person with a hairy face
    YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images

    22. Here's what a clump of DNA actually looks like.

    looks like a crystalized thing floating in a tube
    u/ssmunif / Via reddit.com

    23. Here are photos of a hairless cat that had to have their eyes removed — resulting in visible eye sockets and an awesome-looking cat that would fit right in on the set of a Tim Burton film.

    closeup of a cat with no eyes
    u/GallowBoob / Via reddit.com

    Her name is JazzyPurrs, BTW.

    24. This is what the goat cashmere is made from looks like.

    a luxurious looking goat with long hair
    FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP via Getty Images / u/roCky3131 / Via reddit.com

    25. Here's what a sheep whose wool hasn't been shorn in five years looks like.

    sheep overloaded with heavy knotted hair
    u/WilliamDavidHarrison / Via reddit.com

    26. Here's what a nuclear bomb actually looks like up close.

    it&#x27;s got a slim triangular top
    u/MilchMensch / Via reddit.com

    27. Here's the first-ever Pride flag (and also the sewing machine that it was made on).

    the long flag behind the sewing machine
    u/GriffinFTW / Via reddit.com

    28. You've probably seen examples of heterochromia, where people have two different colored eyes, before, but I doubt you've seen an example of sectoral heterochromia: where there are two colors within one eye.

    closeup of a brown and blue eye
    u/prolelol / Via reddit.com

    29. And you've DEFINITELY never seen a photo of someone with three pupils in one eye.

    closeup of 3 pupils
    u/NSG12 / Via reddit.com

    30. Here's what 7-Up cans used to look like.

    a tin can
    u/expotarium / Via reddit.com

    31. Here's the plant sesame seeds come from.

    a plant opened up to show the seeds
    u/TickyTerry / Via reddit.com

    32. Ever wondor what the inside of a bowling ball looks like?

    a huge weight inside the ball
    Posted byu/DismallyScum351 / Via reddit.com

    33. Here's what the original toys for Pooh and his friends looked like.

    the stuffed animals before they got their characteristic attire and colors
    u/LobbieForYou / Via reddit.com

    34. And here's the very first version of Kermit the frog, which creator Jim Henson made out of one of his mom's coats.

    Mark Wilson / Getty Images

    35. Here are the original drafts for the game Pac-Man.

    person holding up the plans for the game
    u/Jadefrom / Via reddit.com

    36. Here's what a newborn parrot looks like.

    a mostly naked bird with a fuzzy back
    u/ledim35 / Via reddit.com

    37. And this is what newborn alpacas look like.

    alpaca looks skeletal
    u/AtomicShart9000 / Via reddit.com

    38. And here's what hedgehogs look like when they're born — they have no spikes! But they start to grow them in the first few hours after being born.

    newborn, naked hedgehog
    u/Feeling_Bonus6256 / Via reddit.com

    39. I'm sure you've seen "for best results" washing instructions on clothing, but have you ever seen "for worst results"?

    tag with the worst results written
    u/BlackBey / Via reddit.com

    40. I bet you've never seen a black apple.

    black apples on a tree
    u/Frosty-Hall / Via reddit.com

    41. Or an all-black squirrel.

    squirrel on the street
    u/duckie768 / Via reddit.com

    42. Here are old drug identification kits that used to be used to train customs workers.

    opened kit with various testing capsules
    u/Mr-Bloke / Via reddit.com

    43. Have you ever seen a newspaper of the day JFK was assassinated?

    large headline announcing JFKs death
    u/Several_Flight / Via reddit.com

    44. Here's what an escalator looks like without its stairs.

    metal rods going across the escalator
    u/-Damien- / Via reddit.com

    45. This is what fire hydrants actually look like when they're not in the ground.

    fire hydrants are longer and have a large tube that goes underground
    u/Strongbret1 / Via reddit.com

    46. Here's the tiny hole in your eyes that drains tears to your nose, causing a runny nose when you cry.

    arrow pointing to the hole
    u/Stotallytob3r / Via reddit.com

    47. These air hostess requirements from the 1940s are super weird to see — like, why can they not be 5'1" or 135 pounds???

    the different qualifications including age, height, weight, education
    u/3ngine3ar / Via reddit.com

    48. Have you ever seen a $500 bill?

    creased $500 bill
    u/supershayan / Via reddit.com

    49. Here's what Confederate currency looked like.

    confederate states of america money
    u/Doom-DoomGuy-Slayer / Via reddit.com

    50. I didn't even know there was such a thing as a silver fox.

    silver fox on someone&#x27;s porch
    u/FlopAtop / Via reddit.com

    51. And finally, this one isn't a photo, but I still think it's fascinating: here's footage of voice actors recording "dialogue" for the Sims 1.

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com