36 Genuinely Wholesome Encounters With Celebrities That Might Help You Regain Some Faith In The World

10.

"I've met Weird Al over 30 times, but one of my favorite ones was in 2019. A little backstory: in 2018 my family and I went to LA and got to see him receive his star on the Walk of Fame. We also did all the touristy things like Disneyland and studio tours. A few weeks later, my 13-year-old daughter was heading into class and her teacher, who was known to ask random questions at the start of class, pointed at her and said, 'Best vacation you ever took?' She said we had just gone to LA and the teacher asked what she had done. She then told him that we got to see Al get his star and then go to a private party thrown by him for donors. No mention of Disney or anything else. I told Al this story and he actually got a little misty eyed and said, 'You don't know how much that means to me.'"