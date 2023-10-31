People Are Sharing The Shocking Family Secrets They Were Let In On Once They Were Older, And They Range From Heartbreaking To Wild

23. And finally: "Not to me but my dad to my mom. They divorced when I was 10 years old. When they got married my mom was 23 and my dad 31. They had married with shared assets (idk the exact term) but when my mom asked for the divorce, thinking she would get half of what we had, she found out they were under a separate assets marriage and was left with nothing, not even the house. My dad’s brother was a lawyer and he helped him change the type of marriage behind my mom’s back soon after they had married. Me, my brother, and my mom had to move out after he told her the house was for his kids (meaning we could live with him) but since she was the one that wanted the divorce she had to leave. She obviously took us with her but she was never able to own a house on her own because we went through hard financial situations."

"My dad has been a very present father and has helped us me and my brother financially over the years. But growing up, it was very hard to reconcile how good of a father he was versus how he was also able to be a terrible husband to my mom. I confronted him when i was a little older but he has never fully admitted it, saying that things weren’t actually that way but also never explained because he said those were things between him and my mom and i shouldn’t get involved. He never realized how much that affected us. We lived with my grand-parents, in rented apartments, then my mom remarried and we had a home for a while but then moved out again for college, etc. I was 10 years old the last time we had a home, I'm 29 now. My dad and mom have a good relationship now, but it was very messy for many years."



—Anonymous

