25 Massive Secrets People Are Keeping From The People Who Are Supposed To Be Closest To Them

9. "My husband is perceived to be a very nice guy. No one knows that he’s almost financially destroyed us repeatedly. He took my company credit card, spending $10,000 and losing me a job that I had spent my natural life building toward. He’s lost five jobs now, all for theft. The only reason he doesn’t have a felony on his record is because I have some close friends who are lawyers and worked tirelessly to help him out."

"Last week, I found out he hadn’t paid our mortgage since 2020 and we owed $50,000 by Tuesday (as in this Tuesday) because our house was in the middle of a foreclosure auction. I actually was able to fix the situation, which shocks even me. He spends his time off watching sports...nonstop sports. I have to fix whatever is wrong with our house, work with our kids, cook, clean, laundry, grocery shop, and I have a full-time and very demanding job.

I would leave but I don’t know how, honestly, and I can’t lose everything I’ve worked so hard to keep."

—colorandfury