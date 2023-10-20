"I'm The One Who Called The Police On My Little Brother" And 26 Other Wild Secrets People Are Keeping From Their Families

7.

"I’m happy my older brother passed away. Yeah, I do get sad here and there, but he was always in and out of jail my entire life. When he was out, he wasn’t really around as he was chasing the next way to make quick cash. He became a junkie at the age of 38 and overdosed at the age of 43. Left behind four kids as well. ... There are no more worried phone calls from my mom and his kids asking if he’s back in jail, or where he is. When he was locked up, we really didn’t worry as we knew where he was. I can’t tell my mom that, even though she’s is pain from losing her first child, it just doesn’t hit me the same. I also get bitter towards her for always talking about it and my response is, 'he’s not suffering, looking for his next fix, and we know where he is now.' I love my brother and always have. But the weight that’s lifted off my shoulders feels amazing."