    Trader Joe's Has Been Releasing Tons Of New Frozen Items Lately — Here's Whether Or Not You Should Try Them, According To Very Passionate TJ's Fans

    "We have purchased eight boxes to have extra because they are going to go quickly."

    Hannah Loewentheil
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hi, I'm Hannah, and as you might know, I'm an extremely loyal Trader Joe's shopper. I pretty much know the aisles front to back, so when I see something new pop up on the shelves, it quickly catches my eye.

    Geri Lavrov / Moment Editorial / Getty Images

    I don't make frozen food all that often, but I'm a huge fan of having some easy and dependable frozen meals on hand for those moments when you just don't feel like cooking. As a new mom who has recently experienced many a chaotic evening, I'll be the first to admit that I've had my fair share of these recently!

    Since having a baby, I've been doing much of my grocery shopping as close to home as possible, which has meant less frequent trips to Trader Joe's. But in recent TJ's visits, I've discovered so many new and intriguing products in the frozen aisle.

    So here are 25 new and newish frozen meals I've spotted on Trader Joe's shelves that I really can't wait to try. And to get the lowdown on whether or not these products are worth trying in your own kitchen (and mine), I turned to redditors who are just as passionate about TJ's as I am. Here's what they had to say.

    1. Spicy Peanutty Noodle Bowl With Chicken

    A box of Spicy Peanutty Noodle Bowl With Chicken
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "This was surprisingly good. The noodles are not soggy, and the chicken has a good texture. The peanuts add a nice texture to the sauce, which has a well-balanced flavor. It's mildly spicy, so you'll enjoy this even if you don't like spicy food."

    u/WeebGalore

    2. Tortilla Española

    Trader Joe&#x27;s Tortilla Española in its packaging
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "I really liked this. PSA: It's heavy on the potatoes, but I love potatoes, so it was good for me! I reheated it in a pan with avocado oil. It takes longer than the package directions suggested, and I also put a lid over it. When it was done, I seasoned it with sea salt, black pepper, and a few dabs of my favorite hot sauce. Tasty and easy."

    u/Sassyfras22

    3. Chicken Shawarma Bowl

    A box of Trader Joe&#x27;s Chicken Shawarma Bowl
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "I just had this, and it was seriously so good. I put it in the oven, though, so I'm not sure if microwaving changes the flavor. I added a little hot sauce, and it was YUMMY! I'm definitely going to buy more."

    u/Gardenia27

    4. Garlic Shiitake Green Beans

    Bags of Garlic Shiitake Green Beans
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "I just had these for lunch, and they’re good! I wouldn’t go so far as to say as great as the famous Din Tai Fung version, but for $3, I’ll add it to my weekly shopping list."

    u/Terrible-Echidna801

    5. Kanom Krok Thai Coconut Pancakes

    A package of Trader Joe&#x27;s Kanom Krok Thai Coconut Pancakes
    u/aswewaltz / Via reddit.com

    "Just got these, and they are delicious! I never really get to try custardlike products as a vegan. I almost couldn’t believe these were egg- and dairy-free!"

    u/madluer

    6. Pretzel Bread Pudding

    Boxes of Trader Joe&#x27;s Pretzel Bread Pudding on the store shelf
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "These are wildly delicious. Our cats even love them! We have purchased eight boxes to have extra because they are going to go quickly."

    u/bikinipopsicle

    7. Breaded Cheddar Cheese Curds

    A bag of Trader Joe&#x27;s Breaded Cheddar Cheese Curds
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "I ate a whole bag of these straight from the air fryer in one sitting."

    u/briansmems

    8. Shrimp Pouches of Many Colors

    A box of Trader Joe&#x27;s Shrimp Pouches of Many Colors
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "We NEED to talk about the Shrimp Pouches of Many Colors. It’s absolutely nuts how good these are."

    u/neatokra

    9. Green Chile Chicken Bowl

    A box of Trader Joe&#x27;s Green Chile Chicken Bowl
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "I liked the flavor of this, and there was a good amount of chicken, but the rice was pretty mushy, and there should have been more cheese. I also would’ve preferred it if it were a bit more spicy. Overall, it's a solid frozen dinner and a pretty filling one, too."

    u/livw17

    10. Chicken Sausage & Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Bake

    A box of Trader Joe&#x27;s Chicken Sausage &amp;amp; Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Bake
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "So good. I heated it in the oven at 350 degrees for 43 minutes. It was the perfect breakfast. It’s crispy and rich and cheesy and filling. My best friend's mother used to make something like this for Christmas breakfast way back when, and this brings me right back there."

    u/Chiefduke

    11. Chicken, Lentil & Caramelized Onion Pilaf

    Trader Joe&#x27;s Chicken, Lentil &amp;amp; Caramelized Onion Pilaf
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "Ignore the cooking directions. Cut the corner of the bag and microwave it for four minutes. It’s fantastic! I honestly would not complain if it were properly warmed and served at a restaurant."

    u/rogerboger789

    12. Portuguese Bacalhau Tartelettes

    Trader Joe&#x27;s Portuguese Bacalhau Tartelettes on the store shelf
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "Snagged these today. At first we only made four, but we couldn't resist making the rest of the box! We haven't had the real deal in Portugal, but we are familiar with bacalao, and these really hit the spot. They're only mildly fishy, and there's a great contrast between the crunchy outside and custardy inside. Cooking at 375 degrees for 18 minutes in the air fryer was definitely too much. I cooked them for more like 12–13 minutes. Going back tomorrow for more!"

    u/deeptir21

    13. Korean Inspired Bulgogi Beef Fried Rice With Kimchi

    A bag of Trader Joe&#x27;s Korean Inspired Bulgogi Beef Fried Rice With Kimchi
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "I can’t complain about this quick, 10-minute meal. Eat it with fresh kimchi, and it’s super filling. I plan to stock up on some more."

    u/kapowgai

    14. Chicken Breakfast Sausage Patties

    Trader Joe&#x27;s Chicken Breakfast Sausage Patties
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "I love these! I make them all the time for breakfast. I get the hash browns, too, and I put the chicken patty on top with a fried egg. It's easy to make, and you can cook it all in one pan for easy cleanup!"

    u/Scared-Juice7565

    15. Apple Tatin Tartelettes

    A box of Trader Joe&#x27;s Apple Tatin Tartelettes
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "They are SO good. They would have fooled me in a restaurant."

    u/ilovemouchou

    16. Garlicky Pasta

    A bag of Trader Joe&#x27;s Garlicky Pasta
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "On its own, this is like a pretty mild Italian-style dish, but if you lean into the Asian flavors and add something extra like gochujang and TJ's spicy hot honey, it becomes a really tasty Korean-style garlic noodle. I highly recommend."

    u/Gunnerwithastunner

    17. Japchae Korean Sweet Potato Glass Noodles & Vegetable Stir Fry

    A package of Trader Joe&#x27;s Japchae Korean Sweet Potato Glass Noodles &amp;amp; Vegetable Stir Fry
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "This is my favorite TJ's frozen meal! I always stock up when they have it in the frozen aisle. If I have time, I level it up with some extra stir-fried veggies and whatever meat or tofu I have on hand. The flavor of the sauce with the noodles is usually enough, but I sometimes also add soy sauce, sriracha, and sesame oil as needed."

    u/sadieblodget

    18. Chicken Karaage

    A bag of Trader Joe&#x27;s Chicken Karaage
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "I’m a fan of dark meat, so I was excited to try this one. The sizes of the pieces are very varied. Some are big, and some are a more conventional nugget size. I cooked mine in the oven per the instructions, then added five more minutes until they were crispy. I loved the crunchy texture and moist, juicy chicken. There were some bites where the breading clumped together and tasted soggy and wet. The sauce itself is creamy and rich, but I would recommend adding something acidic to it. It was a nice alternative to regular nuggets, but I didn't love the wet, overly bready bites."

    u/Unique_Copy_Machine

    19. Iced Gingerbread Squares

    A box of Trader Joe&#x27;s Iced Gingerbread Squares
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "These are delicious if you microwave them for about 20 seconds straight from frozen."

    u/stackeff

    20. Mango Blueberry Chia Bowl

    Boxes of Trader Joe&#x27;s Mango Blueberry Chia Bowl
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "These were shockingly delicious! Mine could have used a few more blueberry or mango chunks, but you can easily just toss in some random fruit or granola you have in the kitchen."

    u/Leounity

    21. Jalapeño & Cream Cheese Crispy Wontons

    A box of Jalapeño &amp;amp; Cream Cheese Spicy Wontons
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "These are delicious, and the edges crisped up nicely in the oven. I bet they are even better in an air fryer. They were a nice balance of creamy filling and crunchy exterior."

    u/aishpat

    22. Artichoke Bread Pudding

    A box of Trader Joe&#x27;s Artichoke Bread Pudding
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "I really loved this! I just bought it to try again. It takes way longer to bake than the package instructions suggest, but it’s delicious once it’s finally done!"

    u/kittylover9

    23. Tteok Bok Ki Korean Spicy Stir-Fried Rice Cakes

    A bag of Trader Joe&#x27;s Tteok Bok Ki Korean Spicy Stir-Fried Rice Cakes
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "As someone who makes this dish from scratch, I liked this for a quick version. To combat the sweetness, I would add a bit of soy sauce, extra ssamjang, and sesame oil. Frying the rice cakes enhances their chewiness. I'd try making these again by just boiling them in the sauce until the sauce thickens and they're tender. This will help them to absorb the sauce better, making it soft and flavorful. Also, throw a handful of cheese on top and melt it! I like to think of them as Korean SpaghettiOs!"

    u/whisky_biscuit

    24. Baingan Bharta Roasted Eggplant Curry

    A box of Trader Joe&#x27;s Baingan Bharta Roasted Eggplant Curry
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "I just finished a box. It's got a very strong heat and kick to it, and it's salty with a little bit of sweetness. If you hate eggplant, don't worry; you won't detect it. If you love eggplant, then sorry...you simply won't taste it because everything is super mushed together. It doesn't dethrone TJ's palak paneer, but it's a good one to add to the rotation. Pair this with malabari paratha."

    u/PikachuPho

    25. Double Chocolate Croissants

    Packages of Trader Joe&#x27;s Double Chocolate Croissants on the shelf
    Hannah Loewentheil

    "These were fun and delectable, with the perfect amount of sweetness. Light, flaky, and soft! I followed the package directions exactly."

    u/DulceSiren

    Have you tried one of these newish frozen TJ's meals (or another that I didn't mention)!? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

    Note: Some entries have been edited for length and/or clarity.