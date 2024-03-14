18.

"I wish I had more warning about the mental toll of breastfeeding. I always thought breastfeeding would be such an easy, convenient, and natural thing. But it's physically exhausting, gives you insatiable hunger, and you feel like it’s all you do...because it really is. The mental aspect is very hard. Without being able to measure in ounces how much I’m feeding my baby makes me wonder if she's getting enough or too much. I'm constantly wondering if I miss an evening pump, is my supply going to drop? How hard will I have to work to build it back up if I even can? I'm very happy I’ve been able to breastfeed for four months so far and it has gotten easier, but it has never been easy. I want to stick it out if I can, but a fed baby is the best baby no matter what way works for you."