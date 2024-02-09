Skip To Content
First-Time Parents, What Were The Biggest Surprises About Having A Baby?

If you're a first-time parent, we want to hear from you.

Hannah Loewentheil
by Hannah Loewentheil

BuzzFeed Staff

Hey, I'm Hannah, and I'm a relatively new mom to a seven-month-old daughter. I recently wrote all about my experience becoming a parent and the things that shocked me most about the newborn phase. Turns out other parents had lots of comments and thoughts to share. So, I wanted to flip the mic and hear all about your experiences, too.

A newborn taking a contact nap
Hannah Loewentheil

So, tell me: What are the things that surprised you most about having a baby or becoming a first-time parent?

Maybe you were unprepared for the way your relationship with your spouse changed during the first few months of parenthood.

A view of a family&#x27;s feed in bed
Kathrin Ziegler / Getty Images

Or perhaps you were surprised by the fact that you didn't feel an instant connection to your newborn. Rather, it took a few weeks for that attachment to form.

A woman holding a tiny baby&#x27;s hand
Pramote Polyamate / Getty Images

Maybe you decided to formula feed and were shocked at the way other people made you feel guilty about your decision.

Scooping formula into a bottle
Dragana991 / Getty Images

Or perhaps after worrying about physically healing post-baby, you were pleasantly surprised to feel stronger than ever as a new mother.

A woman holding a baby by the water
Aleksandarnakic / Getty Images

Whatever surprised you as a new parent, I would love to hear about it. Tell us in the comments and your responses could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post. If you'd like to remain anonymous, please feel free to share your thoughts in this Google Form.