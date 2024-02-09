First-Time Parents, What Were The Biggest Surprises About Having A Baby?

Hey, I'm Hannah, and I'm a relatively new mom to a seven-month-old daughter. I recently wrote all about my experience becoming a parent and the things that shocked me most about the newborn phase. Turns out other parents had lots of comments and thoughts to share. So, I wanted to flip the mic and hear all about your experiences, too.
So, tell me: What are the things that surprised you most about having a baby or becoming a first-time parent?
Maybe you were unprepared for the way your relationship with your spouse changed during the first few months of parenthood.
Or perhaps you were surprised by the fact that you didn't feel an instant connection to your newborn. Rather, it took a few weeks for that attachment to form.
Maybe you decided to formula feed and were shocked at the way other people made you feel guilty about your decision.
Or perhaps after worrying about physically healing post-baby, you were pleasantly surprised to feel stronger than ever as a new mother.
Whatever surprised you as a new parent, I would love to hear about it. Tell us in the comments and your responses could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post. If you'd like to remain anonymous, please feel free to share your thoughts in this Google Form.