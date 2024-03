23.

by Catherine Newman. This book was a literal whirlwind of emotions. Newman's writing had me crying and then cracking up, often on the very same page. It's the story of two childhood best friends , one of whom is diagnosed with terminal cancer. You may be wondering how I could be laughing at a book with this sort of plot, but that's the magic of Newman's prose. This novel reads like nonfiction and truly plays on every emotion."