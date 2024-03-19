24.

"Let the Great World Spin by Colum McCann. It's a historical fiction about a set of characters on a day in NYC in the '70s when a French stuntman did an unauthorized tightrope walk between the twin towers. Colum inhabits each character so fully and weaves all their stories together so beautifully. There is one chapter where I was crying so hard; the pages are warped because of all the tears. I've read it again and again and highly recommend it."