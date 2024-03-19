Skip To Content
    "I Had To Put It Down A Few Times": 29 Of The Most Emotionally-Charged Books Ever, According To Voracious Readers

    "Part of me already knows my life is probably a 'before and after I read this book' scenario now. It was just so beautiful..."

    Hannah Loewentheil
    by Hannah Loewentheil

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you love reading, you're no stranger to the power of a good book. A well-told story can make you feel so many things — sadness or joy, frustration or delight, anxiety or calmness, and every emotion in between. So, I asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell me about the most emotionally charged books they've read. Here's what they said, along with some responses from book lovers on Reddit (and a few of my own opinions!).

    1. "Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano. It was the first book I openly sobbed at while reading in quite a while."

    Cover of &quot;Hello Beautiful&quot; by Ann Napolitano with abstract portrait and text
    Dial Press

    AmandaL

    2. "Lily and the Octopus by Steven Rowley. It was funny, heartwarming, and devastating all at once. I ugly cried at multiple points, partly because Lily reminded me so much of my dog, and partly because the book is just so honestly and beautifully written."

    Book cover of &quot;Lily and the Octopus&quot; by Steven Rowley with a dachshund illustration and critic reviews
    Simon & Schuster

    —Anonymous

    3. "Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close by Jonathan Safran Foer. Three heart-wrenching stories of grief and loss within a family interwoven, with a mixed-media backdrop of images and changing text formats. The emotion of a young boy grieving his father’s death is at the heart of the story. The journey he goes on, and the stories of his family, show the small, beautiful things that can be found in the emotional aftermath of loss."

    Book cover of &quot;Extremely Loud &amp;amp; Incredibly Close&quot; featuring a red handprint with title text
    Houghton Mifflin

    trixietrash

    4. "The Green Mile by Stephen King. It just broke me. Then I watched the movie and bawled for days."

    Cover of Stephen King&#x27;s &#x27;The Green Mile&#x27; featuring a prison walkway leading to a light
    Scribner

    Ryrashii


    5. "In Love by Amy Bloom. If you want a good ugly cry, just pick up this book. Amy Bloom usually writes fiction, but this is a nonfiction account of accompanying her husband to Switzerland to end his own life after an Alzheimer's diagnosis. It's so well written, so raw and real and beautiful, and captures so many emotions. You also simply can't put it down, so be prepared to spend an entire afternoon reading."

    Book cover titled &quot;In Love A Memoir of Love and Loss&quot; by Amy Bloom with decorative background
    Penguin Random House

    Hannah Loewentheil

    6. "The Things They Carried by Tim O'Brien. This book is amazing. It was assigned reading for my high school English class almost 10 years ago, and I’ve still never forgotten it or the way it made me feel."

    Book cover for &quot;The Things They Carried&quot; by Tim O&#x27;Brien with a silhouette of a soldier carrying gear. Featured in a Vietnam War series by PBS
    ‎Mariner Books

    u/Bigbeebooty

    7. "The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini broke my heart into pieces. And his next novel, A Thousand Splendid Suns, is heartbreaking from the very start. Both are must-reads."

    Book cover of &quot;The Kite Runner&quot; by Khaled Hosseini with accolades and a cityscape below the title
    Riverhead Books

    u/kohitohon

    8. "One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Marquez. This is the book that opened my eyes to the mysterious, unexplainable supernatural world we live in. Ditch the jaded eye and embrace the wonder."

    Cover of &quot;One Hundred Years of Solitude&quot; by Gabriel García Márquez with vivid, intricate jungle illustration
    Harper & Row

    —Anonymous

    9. "The Boy in the Striped Pajamas by John Boyne. This book had me frozen in place as all the pieces came together."

    Bestseller &#x27;The Boy in the Striped Pajamas&#x27; by John Boyne, cover shows title with torn stripe pattern
    ‎David Fickling Books

    u/DarcyRose5

    10. "Flowers for Algernon by Daniel Keyes absolutely wrecked me when I read it. Charlie, blissfully ignorant of his mental abilities, is happy at the start. Then, as his intelligence increases, so does his self-awareness. At the end, he loses the intelligence but is aware of what he is missing. It is just absolutely heartbreaking."

    Cover of &quot;Flowers for Algernon&quot; by Daniel Keyes, featuring a white mouse in the center
    Harcourt, Brace & World

    queenwheel

    11. "Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro. This book is beautiful but heartbreaking."

    Close-up of &#x27;Never Let Me Go&#x27; book cover by Kazuo Ishiguro, featuring title and author&#x27;s name with a pair of eyes
    Faber and Faber

    lizaboutthebhouse

    12. "A Monster Calls by Patrick Ness. Even today, years after reading this, I can't think about it without wanting to cry. I've never read another book that captured grief and loss so brilliantly. It's painful and beautiful and still hits home. The book made me feel seen over my complicated feelings toward my mother's illness."

    Book cover for &quot;A Monster Calls&quot; with an eerie figure, house, and two coins
    Candlewick Press

    —Anonymous

    13. "The Fault in Our Stars by John Green. It's the only book that has made me cry. I read it as a teen and wasn’t prepared for the amount of sadness it holds. It is and has always been one of my favorite books."

    Book cover of &quot;The Fault in Our Stars&quot; by John Green, featuring a cloud and the silhouettes of a boy and a girl
    Dutton Books

    smileytooth58

    14. "The Art of Racing in the Rain by Garth Stein. I picked this up thinking it was a how-to manual for sports car racers only to discover it's an emotional story of grief and love for an extraordinary dog, complete with an ending that brought me to tears."

    Book cover of &#x27;The Art in the Rain&#x27; by Garth Stein with a close-up of a dog&#x27;s face
    HarperCollins

    —Anonymous

    15. "The Hiding Place by Corrie Ten Boom. It's a first-hand account of the suffering that the author, her family, and friends endured at the hands of the Nazis in WWII. I’ve read it 13 times over my 59 years. It never fails to bring me to tears."

    Book cover of &quot;The Hiding Place&quot; 35th anniversary edition with additional content indicators
    Chosen Books

    debrastarrm

    16. "A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara. It's about a character who has endured such cruelty that all the love and acceptance still can't mend him."

    Book cover of &quot;A Little Life&quot; by Hanya Yanagihara, showing a man in emotional distress with his face in his hands
    Doubleday

    waterbury

    17. "Marley & Me: Life and Love With the World’s Worst Dog by John Grogan. I read it in one sitting in one day. I cried at the end."

    Book cover of &quot;Marley &amp;amp; Me&quot; featuring a Labrador Retriever sitting, with title and author John Grogan&#x27;s name
    HarperCollins

    lazysundae83

    18. "Bridge to Terabithia by Katherine Paterson. I was in sixth grade when I read it, and it's the first book that ever made me cry. I never knew a book could make you feel such strong emotions until I read this one."

    Cover of &quot;Bridge to Terabithia&quot; book, 40th Anniversary Edition, with silhouette of a child swinging from a tree
    HarperCollins

    Steffers

    19. "The Book Thief by Markus Zusak. I read it on a plane and sobbed the entire way through. The people next to me were extremely concerned."

    Cover of &quot;The Book Thief&quot; by Markus Zusak, featuring dominoes and a city silhouette
    Knopf Books for Young Readers

    u/cornisagrass

    20. "The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy. I still haven’t come across another book that comes even close to this beautifully melancholy story."

    Cover of &quot;The God of Small Things&quot; by Arundhati Roy, featuring title and a lotus flower
    Random House

    u/frostworks

    21. "The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller. I just finished it for the first time two weeks ago, and I’m still coming down from a book hangover. Part of me already knows my life is probably a 'before and after I read this book' scenario now. It was just so beautiful."

    &quot;The Song of Achilles&quot; book cover by Madeline Miller, featuring title and author&#x27;s name with heart-shaped arrow graphic
    Ecco Press

    u/LimonadaVonSaft

    22. "The Road by Cormac McCarthy. I read it before having children. I’m curiously dreading a reread now that I have sons. It’s such a beautiful work about the bleakest of possible situations."

    Cover of &quot;The Road&quot; by Cormac McCarthy, Winner of the Pulitzer Prize, with a praise quote from the San Francisco Chronicle
    Alfred A. Knopf

    u/Shakemyears

    23. "We All Want Impossible Things by Catherine Newman. This book was a literal whirlwind of emotions. Newman's writing had me crying and then cracking up, often on the very same page. It's the story of two childhood best friends, one of whom is diagnosed with terminal cancer. You may be wondering how I could be laughing at a book with this sort of plot, but that's the magic of Newman's prose. This novel reads like nonfiction and truly plays on every emotion."

    Book cover with title &quot;We All Want Impossible Things&quot; by Catherine Newman, featuring a daisy in a soda can
    HarperCollins

    Hannah Loewentheil

    24. "Let the Great World Spin by Colum McCann. It's a historical fiction about a set of characters on a day in NYC in the '70s when a French stuntman did an unauthorized tightrope walk between the twin towers. Colum inhabits each character so fully and weaves all their stories together so beautifully. There is one chapter where I was crying so hard; the pages are warped because of all the tears. I've read it again and again and highly recommend it."

    Book cover of &quot;Let the Great World Spin&quot; by Colum McCann with accolades and a skyline intertwined with a tightrope
    Penguin Randomhouse

    —Anonymous

    25. "Me Before You by Jojo Moyes. That book ruined me. I stayed an hour after closing at my job to finish it and showed up to dinner with red swollen eyes from crying so hard. Cried just as hard for the other two books in the series."

    Large print edition book cover of &quot;Me Before You&quot; by Jojo Moyes with stylized title text
    Michael Joseph

    —Anonymous

    26. "The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah. I cried so much while reading that book. It gave two different perspectives during WWII, and it really made you think about what you would do in that situation. I don’t think I would be able to handle any of their situations as well as they did. Honestly, anything by Kristin Hannah is amazing, but this one had me emotionally devastated days afterward."

    Cover of &quot;The Nightingale&quot; by Kristin Hannah, featuring Eiffel Tower silhouette and floral designs, noting its upcoming film adaptation
    St. Martin's Press

    —Anonymous

    27. "A Dog's Purpose by W. Bruce Cameron was an emotional roller coaster for me, and I was ugly crying at the end."

    A book cover with the title &quot;A Dog&#x27;s Purpose&quot;, featuring an up-close photo of a dog&#x27;s face looking at the camera
    Forge Books

    —Anonymous

    28. "When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi. I would say I have a pretty high tolerance for devastating books, but I had to put this one down a few times and pick it back up later. It's a nonfiction story (published posthumously) written by a neurosurgeon as he faces terminal lung cancer. It's seriously powerful, and I found myself covered in goosebumps while reading and rereading many passages."

    Cover of &quot;When Breath Becomes Air&quot; with title, feather, and accolades including Pulitzer finalist mention
    ‎Random House

    Hannah Loewentheil

    29. "The Red Tent by Anita Diamant. She takes a line from the Bible about Jacob's only daughter and turns it into a beautiful story about women and the sisterhood. I ugly cry every time I read it. It's heartfelt and beautiful."

    Book cover for &quot;The Red Tent&quot; by Anita Diamant, featuring an illustration of a person with eyes closed and head tilted back
    St. Martin's Press.

    lindsayp4bfd03a64

    Add to the list! What's a book that really played on your emotions and made you feel something powerful? Tell us in the comments or drop it into the Google form.

    Note: Submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.