Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

Readers: What's The Most Emotional Book You've Ever Read?

Help spruce up our reading lists.

Hannah Loewentheil
by Hannah Loewentheil

BuzzFeed Staff

If you love to read, you know that books can be seriously powerful. A great book can make you feel all sorts of emotions.

Bookstore exterior with a display of books in the window and two bicycles parked in front
Helen King / Getty Images

So I want to know: What's a book — fiction or non-fiction — that had a significant emotional effect on you?

Personally, after finishing the last page, I couldn't stop thinking about We Were the Lucky Ones by Georgia Hunter, a book based on the true story of four siblings torn apart during World War II. I'm eagerly awaiting the Hulu series to see if it can possibly compare.

A display of various books with some titles visible, set in a bookstore with shoppers in the background
Ucg / UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Maybe you found yourself laughing and then sobbing throughout most chapters of Fredrik Backman's A Man Called Ove.

Person reading a book and holding a cup of coffee while sitting on a bed
Mima88 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Or perhaps, after finishing Dolly Alderton's Good Material, you finally felt like you were ready to move on from a recent breakup that was holding you back.

Two individuals lying on a beach towel, one holding a book over both their heads
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

Or, maybe you couldn't control your tears in public while reading Joan Didion's The Year of Magical Thinking on a park bench.

Person sitting on a park bench looking at a distant city skyline
Hakase_ / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maybe the plot of Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel gives you such goosebumps that you've read it and re-read it a couple of times.

Person relaxing with a book and a cup of tea by a fireplace
Wmaster890 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Or, you were finally inspired to take the road trip you'd been dreaming of after reading Suleika Jaouad's incredibly inspirational memoir, Between Two Kingdoms.

Person in a hammock by a lake, reading a book, with mountains in the background
Justin Lewis / Getty Images

So, if a book made you feel delighted, distraught, hopeful, fearful, or any other major emotion, I want to hear about it. What's a book that has had a major emotional impact on you? Share your thoughts and even share a photo (if you have one) in the comments below, and your response could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post. Or, you can drop your thoughts into this Google form if you'd prefer to stay anonymous.