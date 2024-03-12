Readers: What's The Most Emotional Book You've Ever Read?

If you love to read, you know that books can be seriously powerful. A great book can make you feel all sorts of emotions.
So I want to know: What's a book — fiction or non-fiction — that had a significant emotional effect on you?
Personally, after finishing the last page, I couldn't stop thinking about We Were the Lucky Ones by Georgia Hunter, a book based on the true story of four siblings torn apart during World War II. I'm eagerly awaiting the Hulu series to see if it can possibly compare.
Maybe you found yourself laughing and then sobbing throughout most chapters of Fredrik Backman's A Man Called Ove.
Or perhaps, after finishing Dolly Alderton's Good Material, you finally felt like you were ready to move on from a recent breakup that was holding you back.
Or, maybe you couldn't control your tears in public while reading Joan Didion's The Year of Magical Thinking on a park bench.
Maybe the plot of Station Eleven byEmily St. John Mandel gives you such goosebumps that you've read it and re-read it a couple of times.
Or, you were finally inspired to take the road trip you'd been dreaming of after reading Suleika Jaouad's incredibly inspirational memoir, Between Two Kingdoms.
So, if a book made you feel delighted, distraught, hopeful, fearful, or any other major emotion, I want to hear about it. What's a book that has had a major emotional impact on you? Share your thoughts and even share a photo (if you have one) in the comments below, and your response could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post. Or, you can drop your thoughts into this Google form if you'd prefer to stay anonymous.