20.

"I was in college and I saw a guy walking across the quad. I was instantly smitten, and something clicked. I was very shy and never went out of my way to talk to anyone, but I remember thinking that at the very least, I was going to be his friend. A few months later, I was getting coffee from a cart. I overheard the quad guy telling a story about his divorce being finalized. After he left, I asked the guy behind the cart if the quad guy came here for coffee often. He told me about 9 every morning. The next morning and every morning for weeks after, I made sure to be there. There's a 22-year age gap between us, so at first, Quad Guy never thought he was anything special to me. It's been 20 years since, and Quad Guy is now my husband. We still make sure to have a coffee date every Saturday."