If You Experienced "Love At First Sight," What Happened To Your Relationship?

You hear about it all the time – a meet-cute that leads to a feeling of love at first sight. And maybe you've even experienced such an instant attraction.
So, people who have felt an "I'm going to marry this person" instinct early in the game, I want to hear about what happened later on.
Maybe you matched with your future spouse on Hinge and knew that she was the one on the very first date.
Perhaps after just a few dates, you texted your best friend to tell her you found the person you're going to marry. And naturally, your bestie had some great material for your future wedding speech.
Or maybe you felt that love-at-first-sight instinct but ended up being completely wrong. After just a few months, you quickly grew apart from the one you believed was your person.
Whatever your story is, I want to hear it. If you've ever felt like you met "the one," I want to know about how the rest of your relationship turned out. When did you know you'd found "your person," and did you end up together? Tell us in the comments below, and your responses could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post. If you'd prefer to remain anonymous, drop your story into this Google Form.