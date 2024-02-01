Skip To Content
If You Experienced "Love At First Sight," What Happened To Your Relationship?

If your "love at first sight" instincts were spot on, we want to know about it.

Hannah Loewentheil
by Hannah Loewentheil

BuzzFeed Staff

You hear about it all the time – a meet-cute that leads to a feeling of love at first sight. And maybe you've even experienced such an instant attraction.

Ross and Rachel from &quot;Friends&quot; kissing
So, people who have felt an "I'm going to marry this person" instinct early in the game, I want to hear about what happened later on.

Maybe you matched with your future spouse on Hinge and knew that she was the one on the very first date.

Rear view of happy couple sitting outdoor at sunset
Perhaps after just a few dates, you texted your best friend to tell her you found the person you're going to marry. And naturally, your bestie had some great material for your future wedding speech.

A car with a just married sign
Or maybe you felt that love-at-first-sight instinct but ended up being completely wrong. After just a few months, you quickly grew apart from the one you believed was your person.

Rees Whetherspoon and Vince Vaughn driving in a car
Whatever your story is, I want to hear it. If you've ever felt like you met "the one," I want to know about how the rest of your relationship turned out. When did you know you'd found "your person," and did you end up together? Tell us in the comments below, and your responses could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post. If you'd prefer to remain anonymous, drop your story into this Google Form.