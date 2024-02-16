13.

"Almost every batter my grandmother ever made contained a special ingredient: beer. You don't need anything fancy — just a can of Coors or the like. Whether she was making batter for tempura, pancakes, or even cake, she'd add beer. The beer cooks off, so you never taste it, but it yields the lightest, fluffiest pancakes and the crunchiest tempura. I will put a small dash of beer into my homemade batter whenever I want to impress people with my cooking. It's a secret weapon."