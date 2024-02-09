"This Almost Broke My Brain As A Tourist": Non-Americans Who Have Traveled To The US Are Sharing The Things They Did And Didn't Like About Our Daily Life And Culture

7.

"Having to calculate and combine tax and tips fried my brain when I was trying to split a bill in the US. I totally get why people ask for separate checks now. Our small group ordered meals and drinks at very different price points, so we decided to pay for what we ordered rather than split the bill evenly. In the UK, you just get one bill, then add up what you had. It's simple because tax is included in the price, and the tip is a thank-you rather than an expected amount. In the US, getting one bill and trying to fairly split the tax and tips after a couple of drinks broke our brains."