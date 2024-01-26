Whenever you're a tourist visiting a new country, you probably notice quite a few aspects of everyday life and culture that feel totally different from what you're used to — and the US is certainly no exception.
If you're a non-American visiting for the first time, you've likely come across many a "culture shock." So I want to know: What are your favorite and least favorite things about the US after visiting?
Maybe you're from a city with incredible transportation, and you were frustrated by how difficult it was to get around certain parts of the US — even some cities — without a car.
On the other hand, perhaps you took a road trip around the US and were totally blown away by the sheer diversity and beauty of the national parks.
Maybe you loved the big portion sizes you received at many restaurants because you could pack up your leftovers for a midnight snack.
But you were totally thrown off and annoyed by the tipping culture.
So I want to know: As a tourist visiting the US, what were some of the things that stuck out to you — both good and bad? What did you love about visiting the States, and what could you have done without? Please be sure to include where you are originally from! Your responses could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post. And if you prefer to stay anonymous, please feel free to share in this Google Form.