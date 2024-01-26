Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Add Yours badge

Non-Americans Who Have Visited The US, What Are The Best And Worst Things About The States?

What aspects of life in America would you adopt if you could...and which are you happy to do without?

Hannah Loewentheil
by Hannah Loewentheil

BuzzFeed Staff

Whenever you're a tourist visiting a new country, you probably notice quite a few aspects of everyday life and culture that feel totally different from what you're used to — and the US is certainly no exception.

Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs game
Jamie Squire / Getty Images

If you're a non-American visiting for the first time, you've likely come across many a "culture shock." So I want to know: What are your favorite and least favorite things about the US after visiting?

The characters from &quot;Past Lives&quot; seeing the Statue of Liberty by boat.
A24

Maybe you're from a city with incredible transportation, and you were frustrated by how difficult it was to get around certain parts of the US — even some cities — without a car.

NYC skyline and subway train at night
Leopatrizi / Getty Images

On the other hand, perhaps you took a road trip around the US and were totally blown away by the sheer diversity and beauty of the national parks.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gossling in &quot;Barbie&quot;
Mattel

Maybe you loved the big portion sizes you received at many restaurants because you could pack up your leftovers for a midnight snack.

Pastrami sandwich and pickles on a table
Gerenme / Getty Images

But you were totally thrown off and annoyed by the tipping culture.

Jeremy Allen White in the kitchen in &quot;The Bear&quot;
Hulu

So I want to know: As a tourist visiting the US, what were some of the things that stuck out to you — both good and bad? What did you love about visiting the States, and what could you have done without? Please be sure to include where you are originally from! Your responses could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post. And if you prefer to stay anonymous, please feel free to share in this Google Form.