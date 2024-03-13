17.

"I was in the Caribbean 12 years ago and experienced a high tea ceremony where we had tea sandwiches with this filling that was absolutely AMAZING. I have been searching for it ever since, and I have yet to find it anywhere else. It tasted like some mixture of artichoke, mayo, and some seasoning. If you live in the Caribbean and happen to know what this filling is, PLEASE help me! It was so damn good, and I have just been trying to find the same recipe ever since."