    30 Unforgettable Food Experiences That World Travelers Still Think About To This Day

    "I get so excited when I see this dish on restaurant menus back home, but unfortunately, it is never the same as the real thing..."

    Hannah Loewentheil
    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you're anything like me, food is an extremely important part of traveling. Getting the chance to taste different dishes and flavors from around the world is one of my greatest joys in life.

    Close-up of a person lifting noodles from a bowl of ramen with chopsticks
    Jackyenjoyphotography / Getty Images

    So I asked the BuzzFeed Community to tell me about something they've eaten while traveling that they still crave often. The responses genuinely made me hungry. Here are the foods they still dream about, including a few responses from food-minded travelers on Reddit and a couple of my own.

    1. "Portuguese custard tarts, pastéis de nata. My family had these in Lisbon several years ago, and my daughter still considers them the best dessert in the world. You can find them elsewhere. In fact, we have a box in our freezer right now. But they don’t compare to the flaky crust and creamy filling you get in Portugal."

    Plate with four custard tarts, cup of coffee, and a slice of cake on a table
    Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

    PopCultureMama

    2. "Currywurst. I first had it in Austria, and I've been craving it ever since. I finally figured out where to get the Gewürz ketchup and have made it at home, but nothing beats a fresh currywurst with fries and mayo. I'm salivating just thinking about it."

    Hand holding a plate of fries with ketchup and mayonnaise, outdoors
    Nikada / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    uniquecentipede36

    3. "There’s this frozen, blended espresso I had in Italy that is unrivaled. I still can taste it, and I crave it!"

    Iced chocolate drink with whipped cream in a clear cup, outdoors on a table with a blurred natural background
    Penpak Ngamsathain / Getty Images

    Chak777

    4. "I know the best pizza should be found in Italy, but the best pizza I’ve ever eaten was in a small town called Altea in Spain. It was a fresh margherita pizza that I enjoyed with a frozen lemonade on a cobblestone patio outside of an old church, overlooking the Mediterranean. When I used to visit my grandmother, we would go here for pizza, and it was perfect every single time. I still think about it often."

    Whole pizza with tomato sauce and cheese, garnished with basil on a tray
    Artur Kozlov / Getty Images

    samacphe

    5. "Arepas from Venezuela and Colombia. They’re so simple but so delicious and versatile. Whether you like meat or are vegetarian or vegan, there are options for everyone."

    Arepa filled with cheese and shredded meat on a plate with sauces on the side
    Photo By Rafa Elias / Getty Images

    aditson

    6. "Duck tacos in Mexico City. I've been to Mexico City a handful of times, and during each visit, I make sure to eat my body weight in tacos. Every taco is a heavenly experience, but the duck tacos from El Auténtico Pato Manila are the ones I crave all the time when I'm home. This Filipino Mexican fusion place serves what I would describe as a Peking duck carnitas hybrid. It's served on a scallion pancake tortilla with hoisin sauce, scallion, and spicy chili oil. It's truly out of this world, and I'd eat it every day if I could."

    Two tacos with shredded meat and green onions on a white plate
    Hannah Loewentheil

    Hannah Loewentheil

    7. "On a European cruise, I stopped for a day in Genoa where I took a culinary tour around the city. There were so many good dishes, but the one I'll never forget was the pesto lasagna. Genoa is known as the birthplace of pesto, so it was pretty phenomenal. This was also my first time having traditional lasagna made with béchamel instead of cheese, and the combination of béchamel and pesto was heavenly."

    Baked spinach and cheese dish in a white ceramic container, fresh basil leaves beside it
    Sprea Publishing Collection / Getty Images

    audreymmarkley

    8. "Graham's Gold Top Jersey Milk in England. It's the creamiest, smoothest, and just the best milk I ever had. It made my coffee so luxurious. Every sip was like a hug for my tongue."

    Glass of milk on a wooden table with sunlight casting shadows
    Catherine Falls Commercial / Getty Images

    Sarah K. Matsoukis

    9. "Hot dogs in Iceland! They have the best freaking mustard I’ve ever tasted!"

    Hot dog with toppings and crispy fried onions on a bun
    Pedrojperez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    AshMo C

    10. "The one dish I still think about sometimes is khao soi from Chiang Mai. I would hop on a flight to Thailand right now to have it again."

    A bowl of khao soi with spoon and chopsticks, featuring noodles and green onions
    Penpak Ngamsathain / Getty Images

    u/Sully1694

    11. "I had this incredible red bell pepper sorbet at an ice cream shop in Pornic, a town on the west coast of France. I've never found anything like it ever again."

    Bowl of raspberry sorbet garnished with mint on a wooden table, with a second bowl in the background
    Mariha-kitchen / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    lunarbunn

    12. "The Danish smørrebrød I ate in Copenhagen. It's a simple open-faced sandwich, but so fresh and incredible. You can find smørrebrød in so many different varieties. Rye bread is a core component, but the topping may include ingredients like shrimp, fish, egg salad, and more. Every time I see smørrebrød on a menu in America, I get so excited, but we always get them wrong here. It's just not the same."

    A plate with a slice of rye bread topped with a fish fillet, onion, and herbs, with cutlery on the side
    Clarkandcompany / Getty Images

    Christin Richardson

    13. "I lived in China for a while, and I miss so many authentic Chinese food items. The Chinese food you get at restaurants in other countries is nothing like real Chinese food. My absolute favorites were dumplings, baozi (steamed buns with filling), and fried noodles from little street restaurants. I lived in Sichuan for the most part so I was lucky enough to eat my fair share of their spicy and delicious Sichuan cuisine. I travelled to several other provinces, but IMO Sichuan food beats all the rest."

    Plate of stir-fried noodles with vegetables and egg
    Fanpro / Getty Images

    DoodlePenguin

    14. "When I roadtripped through the southern US, I tried lots of different regional BBQ, and I crave it all. I drove through Tennessee, Louisiana, Texas, North Carolina, and Mississippi, trying the different types of BBQ in all these different states, and it was all so good. I think I gained 10kg on that trip. I'd plan another roadtrip just to revisit all these food memories."

    Smoked meat on a wooden board with ribs, pulled pork, brisket, coleslaw, pickles, and onions
    Golubovy / Getty Images

    ravenbard

    15. "When I was 17, I went on a school exchange to Germany. Our host family let us spend a day on our own exploring Heidelberg. We had these amazing hot fresh pretzels, studded with salt, and filled with cold, creamy butter. I’ve never met a pretzel I didn’t love, but I’ve never had one that compared to this."

    A freshly baked pretzel on a white plate with a wooden table background
    Stephanie WiÃÅ¸mann / Getty Images

    katerumtruffle

    16. "Georgian cheese bread called khachapuri. You can get it in the US, but the ingredients are not as fresh or authentic. There are two traditional cheeses used in this dish called sulguni and imereti, and those are definitely tough, if not impossible, to find in the States. Luckily for me, my mother-in-law makes khachapuri every morning when I go to Georgia."

    Georgian Khachapuri: bread boat with melted cheese, butter pat, raw egg on top, side of dumplings
    Anastasia Dobrusina / Getty Images

    juliasmithb

    17. "I was in the Caribbean 12 years ago and experienced a high tea ceremony where we had tea sandwiches with this filling that was absolutely AMAZING. I have been searching for it ever since, and I have yet to find it anywhere else. It tasted like some mixture of artichoke, mayo, and some seasoning. If you live in the Caribbean and happen to know what this filling is, PLEASE help me! It was so damn good, and I have just been trying to find the same recipe ever since."

    A plate of assorted cut sandwiches, including salmon and cucumber
    Kate Stoupas / Getty Images

    morganleslay

    18. "In Barcelona's largest covered market, a magical place called La Boqueria, there are juice stands that sell a ton of flavors of freshly squeezed fruit juices. During my few months living in Barcelona, I found myself obsessed with the coconut juice. I've tried replicating it at home, and I've searched the world for it, but to my dismay, I've never found anything else like it."

    Rows of colorful frozen drinks on ice
    Zoranm / Getty Images

    Hannah Loewentheil

    19. "I fell instantly in love with the sardines in Portugal. My favorite kind of meal was having them grilled at a seaside cafe. They were juicy, extremely flavorful, smoky, and I couldn't get enough. They were also bigger than any fresh sardine I've seen in the US. Somehow, the €9 plate there was so much better than what we were served at the fancy restaurant the night before."

    Grilled fish served on a plate with salad on the side and drinks at a meal setting
    Janetleerhodes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    u/tinyorangealligator

    20. "My husband is from New Orleans, and whenever we go, I have a food list a mile long, including beignets from Café du Monde and a muffuletta from Central Grocery, to name a few. But the one thing I MUST get before coming home is the char-grilled oysters from Drago's. They are covered in a parmesan garlic butter sauce and are HEAVEN. I'm salivating just thinking about them."

    Grilled oysters on a bed of rock salt with lemon wedge and parsley on a plate
    Robert Kirk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    mishybp73

    21. "About 15 years ago, my husband and I went to Barcelona. To this day, I still eat pan tomate for breakfast."

    Slices of bread topped with tomato on a white plate
    Paul Park / Getty Images

    u/kittycatballouu

    22. "Bajan fish cakes from Barbados. You can’t get them anywhere in the UK. I even got a recipe from a local to try to make them myself, but they don’t taste anywhere as good as the fish cakes I had there."

    Close-up of three muffins on a plate
    T_downes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    MRSCMH

    23. "In Portugal, there is a dish I had called bacalhau com natas, which translates to cod fish in cream sauce. It's the greatest thing ever: cheesy potatoes, flaky fish, and béchamel sauce. Heaven with every bite."

    cod fish in cream sauce in a casserole ish
    Jennifer / Getty Images

    rpayne2022

    24. "Violet-flavored gelato in Nice, France. There was a gelato cart by the beach there where I tried this flavor, and I ended up going back every day for it. I still dream about it."

    Person holding a cone with multiple scoops of ice cream
    Penpak Ngamsathain / Getty Images

    acompassrose

    25. "I found the best Korean food I’ve ever eaten in a small Hawaiian marketplace in Waikoloa. I had the absolute best kimchi fried rice with bulgogi and mandu I have ever eaten. 🤤"

    A plate of jollof rice with vegetables and meat, garnished with green onions
    Piyato / Getty Images

    egg

    26. "When I was just 14 years old on a holiday in Palma, Mallorca, we went to a small, family-run restaurant for dinner. I had the best tomato soup of my entire life, complete with ham and super fresh tomatoes. Twenty-six years have passed, and I'm still searching for a tomato soup to match it."

    A bowl of soup garnished with cheese and ham pieces
    Jackf / Getty Images

    katiec4cfb9c9ab

    27. "My husband and I went to Maine for our anniversary one year, and we had in mind to go to the Holy Donut after hearing Andrew Zimmern rave about them. These donuts contain riced potatoes in the dough, and holy shit, they were hands down the greatest donuts we'd ever had. The place was packed, and people were ordering donuts, sitting and eating, and then getting back in line for more. I still think about them often. We will be trying many more flavors next time we are in Maine, and could not recommend this place more."

    Assorted donuts on display with labeled flavors such as Maple, Vanilla, and Cinnamon
    Portland Press Herald / Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

    Jane Dough

    28. "Pão de queijo in Brazil. It's SO good. They are little cheesy balls of goodness."

    A single piece of cheese on a patterned plate
    Priscila Zambotto / Getty Images

    kittyphx

    29. "Driving through Annapolis, Maryland with my family about a decade ago, we stopped at a random pub-style restaurant where I had the most divine crab cakes. They quite literally melted in my mouth. I still think fondly about those perfect bites of heaven."

    Plate with two crab cakes, a lemon wedge, coleslaw, and a side of sauce
    G01xm / Getty Images/iStockphoto

    zippyvalerie

    30. "Trdelník in Prague. It's a Czech pastry, and the best way I can describe it is a cone-shaped churro that is filled with ice cream and other toppings like chocolate and whipped cream. It changed my life."

    Three hands holding ice cream cones in front of a historic bridge
    Alexander Spatari / Getty Images

    andirants

    Do you have a food or drink to add to this list? Tell me about something you've eaten while traveling that you have never stopped thinking about, or drop it into this Google form if you'd prefer to stay anonymous.

    Note: Some entries have been edited for length and/or clarity.