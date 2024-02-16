4.

"A friend of mine was getting married, and a whole load of us went out to celebrate on a pub crawl. He's ginger, and somebody thought it would be funny to purchase a bag of carrots to torment him for the evening, mainly to throw at him at random intervals. After a few beers, one of the guys decided it would be funny to put one of the carrots up his bum for a cheap laugh. He pulled it out and was waving it around as if it was a weapon. At that moment, another one of the guys had wandered back from the toilet, picked up his drink, and wandered over to the carrot-wielding assailant. The carrot was then slowly waved under his nose, and without thinking, or knowing where it has been, the end was bitten off and he began to eat it. The disgusted roar, followed by laughter, will always stay with me."