  • Add Yours badge

Have You Or Any Of Your Coworkers Ever Had An Office Romance? What Happened

Not every workplace affair gets to be a Pam and Jim love story!

Hannah Dobrogosz
by Hannah Dobrogosz

BuzzFeed Staff

Beloved sitcoms like The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation, and more have all convinced us that a workplace romance is the way to go. Unfortunately, most workplace romances are much more complicated and a lot less adorable than we see on TV.

Two characters sharing a kiss, woman in blue dress, man in suit and tie
NBC

Between HR violations, power dynamics, affairs, and more, getting with a coworker can actually be a lotttt of drama.

Person with playful heart-patterned socks stands among others in formal attire
Peter Cade / Getty Images

Perhaps you got to flirting with one of your coworkers during the holiday party and really hit it off. You both had way too much to drink and got frisky in the supply closet. Someone from HR happened to walk in, and things got super awkward. You were both quietly reprimanded, but no one was fired. It just became painfully embarrassing seeing either person around the office after the incident.

Two people standing close in an office supply room, possibly kissing
Moodboard / Getty Images/Image Source

Maybe you accidentally walked in on your married boss and his assistant getting busy in your boss's private office. Your boss later approached you and promised you a lighter workload and a hefty end-of-year bonus if you kept quiet. Luckily, you were about to accept a job at another company, so you promptly gave your two weeks' notice and avoided the drama. You eventually heard that the boss was caught and fired, and he left his wife for the assistant. Messy!

Two people under a desk, one wearing heels and the other in dress shoes, suggestive of a secretive encounter
Westend61 / Getty Images/Westend61

Perhaps you were in a dead-end relationship and developed a massive crush on your team lead, whom you spent tons of time with every week. You began working later and later to avoid your partner and to spend extra time with your work crush. You finally confessed feelings for your team lead, and you two were caught making out after hours in the office. They were fired for getting involved with a subordinate, and you had to come clean to your partner. You ended up leaving your relationship and pursuing your former team lead, who you married two years later. You wish you had gone about it differently, but everything ultimately worked out for you in the end.

Silhouetted couple about to kiss by a window, cityscape in the background
Kieferpix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Have you ever been a part of/a witness to a workplace romance or affair? What happened? Tell us in the comments or submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.