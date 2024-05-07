Beloved sitcoms like The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation, and more have all convinced us that a workplace romance is the way to go. Unfortunately, most workplace romances are much more complicated and a lot less adorable than we see on TV.
Between HR violations, power dynamics, affairs, and more, getting with a coworker can actually be a lotttt of drama.
Perhaps you got to flirting with one of your coworkers during the holiday party and really hit it off. You both had way too much to drink and got frisky in the supply closet. Someone from HR happened to walk in, and things got super awkward. You were both quietly reprimanded, but no one was fired. It just became painfully embarrassing seeing either person around the office after the incident.
Maybe you accidentally walked in on your married boss and his assistant getting busy in your boss's private office. Your boss later approached you and promised you a lighter workload and a hefty end-of-year bonus if you kept quiet. Luckily, you were about to accept a job at another company, so you promptly gave your two weeks' notice and avoided the drama. You eventually heard that the boss was caught and fired, and he left his wife for the assistant. Messy!
Perhaps you were in a dead-end relationship and developed a massive crush on your team lead, whom you spent tons of time with every week. You began working later and later to avoid your partner and to spend extra time with your work crush. You finally confessed feelings for your team lead, and you two were caught making out after hours in the office. They were fired for getting involved with a subordinate, and you had to come clean to your partner. You ended up leaving your relationship and pursuing your former team lead, who you married two years later. You wish you had gone about it differently, but everything ultimately worked out for you in the end.