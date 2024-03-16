9. "I worked in the special needs department of a high school. At this school, there was an entrance only for our students, and a mom insisted she was allowed to use it, too. She wasn’t. ALL guests (whether you’re a parent or not) have to go through the main office and get a badge. My boss at the time was telling this mom that she had to go to the front, and she said, 'No I don’t. My son comes through here, so I can, too. I’ll be, like, three minutes, anyway. I’m just picking him up.' My boss stood her ground and said, 'No, I understand the confusion here, and I know you’re only going to be here for a few minutes, but there are safety protocols, and I need you to check in at the front. Please.'"

"The mom slapped my boss across the face and said, 'No, I’m going to get my son.' And she did. I would like to make it clear that the student being picked up was okay. He was not leaving early because he was sick or anything. We all told my boss to sue her or something for her doing that. My boss was afraid of causing drama because they went to the same church."



—Anonymous