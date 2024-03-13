3. "It took us 27 hours to drive from Houston to Dallas, which is normally a three-and-a-half hour drive. Everything, and I mean everything, that could've gone wrong did go wrong. It's a story I will tell my grandchildren. Here's a summary: Our new car broke down an hour into the drive because we put too much stress on the engine too soon. We drove back to Houston to get another car, started again, and that car broke down one-and-a-half hours later. We had to get it towed to some sketchy roadside shop, got it fixed, got on the road again, and stopped to get gas. Our dog escaped the car and was running around in the pitch-black wilderness. It took forever for us and the local police to find her. We started again, then got pulled over because my boyfriend was swerving (he wasn't drunk, he was exhausted)."

"We got on the road again, and some major fog rolled in, so everyone had to pull off to the side of the road because it wasn't safe to drive. While we were pulled off to wait for the fog to pass, an 18-wheeler slammed into the back of us and totaled the car. I could go on and on and on. We finally made it into Dallas 27 hours later, slept through our event that we even went there for, and had to rent a car to get back home. It's been 10 years, and we STILL laugh about that god-forsaken trip to Dallas. We have never visited Dallas again. Screw that."



—u/GadgetQueen