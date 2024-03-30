"This is so true and wild. My friend's dad worked in the rich people's private medical suites of a major hospital nearby. He was a very cheerful and well-liked guy. Some patients hired him privately in addition to the regular coordinators to help oversee the home setup for discharge and other things. He was paid very well. One patient built an addition to their mansion/castle to create a medical center, including a private entrance and break room for staff so they wouldn't need to come through the main house. It was like they built a mini hospital. All top-of-the-line machines/equipment etc.

They are not supposed to accept direct gifts from patients, but it was his marriage anniversary coming up and he would be taking some days off for a beach trip to celebrate. He told one of his patients this, to explain why he wouldn't be in for a few days, and they gave him the name and number of their personal jeweler for a gift for his wife. The jeweler gave him an incredible discount — like, an unbelievable discount. He has also told stories about some patients who have helped doctors or staff they like by 'making a call' to help the doctors' kids get into private schools or elite country clubs."



—u/indigo462