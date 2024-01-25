5. "I heard my boss talking about my mom (who did NOT work for the company) on the phone to HR while at work. She said my mom was a 'nut job' and went on to lie about how she had 'plans to replace me for the last few weeks.' She was deeply paranoid and earlier that week she’d gotten wind that I was looking for a second job closer to home, which caused us to have a loooong talk where I kept having to reassure her I had no plans to quit. Her merely assuming I would quit made her turn on me like THAT after six years of working together, including through multiple major work events (like COVID). So, somehow, she went from begging me not to leave, to the next day telling HR she'd had plans to fire me for weeks."

"It was what she said about my mom during that same call that was the last straw. My mom was deeply grieving at the time from having found her boyfriend dead on the floor on her birthday, and I had confided in my boss that I was spending a lot of energy trying to help my mom and that it was causing me stress. As soon as I heard her say that, I packed up my desk, walked over to HR, told them everything I’d heard, and I quit when they said they didn’t have any other positions open elsewhere in the company and that they wouldn’t take action against my boss."



—u/OvernightSiren