"I’m about the same age as she was when it all went down, and the thought of having one of my stupid decisions plastered all across the country, with minimal blame placed on the person who had much more power than me, is unreal. I have a lot of respect for her and how she’s handled the attention. I remember her saying in an interview that someone told her to change her name in order to try and get jobs and such, and she remarked that not a single person ever suggested Bill Clinton do the same."

—u/agoraphobicbee