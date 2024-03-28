9. "I was interested in a nanny position and was chatting via email with the family's then-nanny, who was assisting in finding her replacement. This is a sign of love between families and nannies within the nanny industry. We made plans to meet for coffee, not knowing what each other looked like. Day of the interview, I chose a business-casual style with minimal makeup. As I sat and waited for her arrival, I sipped coffee and read a book, keeping my eye on the door. The second I saw the woman I knew must be her walk in, I wanted to run."

"She appeared cold, smug, overly conceited, and full of herself. Before she sat down, I started losing interest in the position while my coffee was still hot. Immediately beginning the conversation, she proved that she was all these things and wasn't friendly, by any means. She started telling me about the family and the job, not really asking me any questions about my background and/or experience, which was fine, because I wasn't listening to her. She rambled on and I tuned her out. If someone had told me I was interviewing for a nanny position, I wouldn't have believed them because of her overall attitude.

"I faked interest during the remainder of the interview. Ultimately, she asked me if she could give me some advice. I'm open to improving myself with positive feedback, so I gave her the OK. She picked me apart, telling me that if I wanted to be taken seriously by both hiring families and nanny placement agencies, I needed to change my overall look, including hairstyle, clothing, makeup, and shoes, along with my résumé. She pulled out a red pen and made several corrections. 'If you do all these things, you will look better than you do now and may get hired. After all, I know, because I've only gone through the best agencies.' She flipped her hair and name-dropped the agency, which was located in our small Midwest, Big Ten college town. The interview was over. With my head held high, I left, wondering why she was leaving her current position."

—Anonymous