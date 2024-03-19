Or, perhaps your neighbor from across the hall liked to leave bags of his trash directly in front of your door and throw loud, chaotic, and messy ragers week after week. When you asked him to please be more respectful of your shared space, he doubled down on his bad behavior. You stepped out of your apartment into a pile of his vomit one day, so you got aggressive with the landlord and insisted something be done. He eventually got evicted, but he made sure to leave plenty of his trash behind on your doormat before leaving for good.