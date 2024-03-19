Entitled people: They walk among us. It doesn't matter if you're the nicest, most agreeable person in the world, you're still bound to come face-to-face with one of these monsters in the wild. Everyone has their own infuriating story to share.
Perhaps you were working as a server at a popular restaurant on a busy Friday night. You had one particular table who insisted on making your night 100x harder and worse. Nothing was ever right or satisfactory to them. The restaurant was too crowded and too loud, the lights were too bright, their drinks had too much ice, they wanted a billion substitutions, you weren't smiling enough, and all their meals had something wrong. To top it all off, they left a $3 tip on a $150 bill and wrote a nasty Yelp review.
Maybe you listed a desk chair on Facebook Marketplace and were immediately met with some of the most entitled and belligerent people on the planet. One woman in particular kept low-balling you, then as you were about to reach a deal, she stated that she'd need you to deliver the chair to her house an hour away for free. When you told her that wasn't going to happen, she began calling you a colorful array of nasty insults, then threatened to call the cops on you. Absolutely bananas.
Or, perhaps your neighbor from across the hall liked to leave bags of his trash directly in front of your door and throw loud, chaotic, and messy ragers week after week. When you asked him to please be more respectful of your shared space, he doubled down on his bad behavior. You stepped out of your apartment into a pile of his vomit one day, so you got aggressive with the landlord and insisted something be done. He eventually got evicted, but he made sure to leave plenty of his trash behind on your doormat before leaving for good.