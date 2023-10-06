Oh yeah, that first sip nearly transported me to a quaint, coastal village in Italy. I'll be honest, orange isn't usually my flavor of choice. It's not at the bottom of my list, but, to me, it can sometimes taste a bit medicinal when mixed in drinks. Luckily, that wasn't the case with this spritz at all! In fact, I was surprised I liked it even more than the Paloma! I think the selling point for me was how bright and fresh the orange tasted. It didn't have that overly sweet, syrupy, fake flavor you sometimes get with fruity drinks. It truly tasted like a big, juicy bite of an orange slice. And, even though the spritz goes over ice, I think the orange flavor transcends seasons. It would make a lovely fall or holiday drink, in addition to being a perfect summery spritz.