25. "My high school ex-boyfriend and I were in touch intermittently throughout our 20s. I considered us friendly, although I definitely still thought he was THE cutest. I also thought he was smart and well-informed, and I liked talking politics with him. Cue the last time we hung out. We were talking about a complex sociopolitical topic, but we weren't agreeing on a certain point. Then, he said, 'I have a degree in law. I know what I'm talking about.' I was confused. When in the last 10 years had this man gone to law school? I think law school would have been a significant thing to mention all those times we had gone out for drinks."

"When I got home, I looked him up. Turns out he had a paralegal diploma, which is not the same as a full law degree. Now, I'm not trying to insult paralegals or even his knowledge of the law. It was just super icky to me that he: A) misrepresented himself to make himself seem more knowledgable than me to shut me down in a discussion, and B) lied so blatantly about something easily verifiable. I lost so much respect for him in that moment. Who knows what else he had exaggerated/embellished over the years? Why make up a lie about this? So unnecessary and corny."



—Anonymous