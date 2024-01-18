We all know that getting over an ex can be difficult. No matter how things end, it's hard to forget all the good times and all the things you liked about that person.
Sometimes, the best way to get over someone is to take off your rose-colored glasses and see your ex's habits, quirks, and flaws in a new light. Nothing helps you move on from someone quite like getting the ick.
Perhaps you were struggling with moving on from your ex-boyfriend, and you kept finding yourself on his Instagram profile to see what he was up to. One day, you saw a new photo posted and had to get a closer look. You then saw that your ex decided to embrace the trendy mullet haircut + mustache look, but you couldn't help but notice that the look did NOT suit him. You could tell the picture was an attempt at capturing a good dating app profile photo, and the whole thing gave you a major ick. In that moment, you found the strength to finally unfollow him and begin your healing process.
Maybe you were really sad about losing your ex-girlfriend, but you decided to try and get back out there and meet some new people. You downloaded a dating app and began swiping, when, of course, you stumbled upon your ex. At first, it hurt to see her profile. Then, you saw her bio. It read, "Just a pwetty wittle princess looking for her prince charming. Let's watch Disney movies and look for all the hidden Mickeys!" You had mostly not minded her Disney obsession when you were together, but after seeing it written out like that for the dating app world to see, you got a major ick and swiped left, finally feeling less sad about the breakup.
Or, perhaps you ran into your ex at a bar. Things hadn't ended on the best terms, and you definitely felt some of your old feelings come rushing back as you chatted with them. Then, they took their jacket off, revealing a massive tattoo of Homer Simpson on their forearm. You shuddered as any final feeling of attraction left your body, and you quickly wrapped up the conversation and returned to your friends. Finally, you were set free!!
Has your ex ever given you an ick that was so strong, it helped you get over them? What was the turn-off that finally gave you the strength to move on? Tell us in the comments or submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!