Maybe you were really sad about losing your ex-girlfriend, but you decided to try and get back out there and meet some new people. You downloaded a dating app and began swiping, when, of course, you stumbled upon your ex. At first, it hurt to see her profile. Then, you saw her bio. It read, "Just a pwetty wittle princess looking for her prince charming. Let's watch Disney movies and look for all the hidden Mickeys!" You had mostly not minded her Disney obsession when you were together, but after seeing it written out like that for the dating app world to see, you got a major ick and swiped left, finally feeling less sad about the breakup.