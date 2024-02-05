5. "I met my now-husband in the fourth grade, and for some reason, I told his parents I’d marry him someday. We were friends all throughout school. Then, the first day of our junior year, we were the only ones in our friend group who had our first class together. He'd had a growth spurt over the summer and gotten a lot cuter, so I told him he was going to be my boyfriend. We started dating a month later and stayed together all during high school. I went to a college three hours away, and we did long distance for six years without breaking up. My freshman year of college, he visited me almost every other week. Afterwards, we would alternate between him visiting me and me coming home. The last two years of my second degree and living long distance, I made the three-hour drive to come home every Thursday night through Monday morning and would go back to school Tuesday through Thursday."

"When I graduated and finally moved home, we got engaged shortly afterwards and were married six months later. I was 24, and he was 25. We’ve been married for four years now and together for 12 with a perfect almost 3-year-old. He is my best friend. We know each other better than we know ourselves and still enjoy each other’s company, but we can also do things independently and like our alone time, too.

While I wouldn’t recommend dating someone for eight and a half years before getting married, it worked in our favor and was exactly what we needed. We were able to figure out who we were separately in order to come together as one. We’ve built on that foundation, and even when times are tough, we have remained friends first. The love I have for him grows each and every day as he provides for our family, and I wouldn’t trade our relationship for anything in the world."

—bigmoney2214