There's truly no telling when (or if!) you'll meet the person you'll marry. Some people search their whole lives. Others find their future spouse before they even reach adulthood. But, finding a person to marry is only the start. Staying married is a whole different ballgame!
To some, people who marry their high school sweethearts have it made. To others, the idea may seem like a total nightmare. Each story is different.
Perhaps you married your high school sweetheart quickly after graduation because of an unplanned pregnancy. The whole thing felt rushed and forced, and you weren't sure it was the right move. You tried to stay together and make it work, but ultimately, it wasn't a good fit. You split up after a few years and both married other people. You co-parent well, and that's all that matters.
Maybe you finally married your high school sweetheart after years of an on-again-off-again romance. You initially split up before you both went to different colleges, but you couldn't get over each other. You decided to make a go of things after you both graduated college, and you've been together ever since.
Or, maybe you married your high school sweetheart when you were both in your early 20s. You thought your love could conquer all, but the relationship ended up stifling you both and keeping you from growing and developing as your own person. You had a nasty divorce and don't speak at all anymore. You're very happy to be on your own now.
Or, perhaps you married the person you started dating when you were only 15 years old. There was never a doubt in your mind that you'd found your soulmate. You were together throughout all of high school and college, and you married a few years into your professional careers. You feel truly blessed.
If you married your high school sweetheart, we want to hear from you! When did you meet? Why did you get married? How long have you been/were you married? Are you still together? What has life been like? If you're no longer together, what happened? Tell us your story in the comments or submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.