13. "My ex-fiancé ghosted me. We met in late 2019 and started dating in early 2020. He was on active duty in the military and was ordered to change stations to Europe in 2021. When it came time for him to leave, we discussed our future and agreed to a long-distance relationship. This was still the height of the COVID restrictions, so we didn't know when we'd see each other in person again. We would FaceTime all the time and talk every day. When restrictions were lifted, I flew out there to visit him in July, and he proposed. I flew out there again in December for Christmas, and while on my way to the airport, he called me, saying he didn't know if he could continue to do long-distance. I still flew out there, and we talked everything through together. I thought things were fine between us after we talked."

"I flew out there once more in June 2022 to see him, which ended up being the last time I saw him in person. We'd been together for two and a half years at that point, engaged for one, and while there were some issues due to long-distance, I didn't think anything was off. He was supposed to fly back to the States for Christmas and had sent me the flight confirmation and everything. When his flight was taking off (at 2:30 a.m. Eastern time), he texted me a long message blaming me for his stress and saying he couldn't do this anymore. I was completely blindsided.

He planned this because he sent the text message and then had me blocked on everything immediately after the message was sent. I was confused, blindsided, hurt, and desperate to know what was happening. I reached out to one of his coworkers, who was of a higher rank than him, and for two weeks, I asked him to have my ex-fiancé call me. I was going through all the stages of grief while not knowing what was going on. He finally reached out in early January 2023 and said he was burnt out and didn't know what to do. I was trying to work things out with and support him, but it was all manipulation on his end.

By June 2023, we had fallen back into the same routine we had before, and he was supposed to visit me for a month so we could reconnect. He did the same thing a week before he was supposed to fly to the States. He texted me and said he needed some time because of a stressful email, then blocked me everywhere. Turns out, he was cheating on me with multiple women the entire time he was in Europe. I got my stuff back, sold the ring, and haven't looked back since. However, I have been in therapy. How can someone do that to someone they say they love and have been in a long-term relationship with? I was questioning everything and didn't know what to believe. I didn't even trust myself.

Not knowing what was happening/why it was happening and feeling helpless, especially being thousands of miles away and relying on calling/texting or social media to contact him in the first place, took such a toll on my psyche. I wasn't sleeping and wasn't eating. It took me a while to trust myself again, and therapy has been beneficial."



—Anonymous