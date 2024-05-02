Or, perhaps you cooked an elaborate dinner for your girlfriend to celebrate your anniversary. She'd texted you earlier that day to confirm when she'd be by, but she never showed. No text, no call, nothing. You panicked, worrying she might've gotten hurt. You eventually blew up her phone but saw your texts stop going through. You checked her Instagram, and she'd deleted all the pictures of the two of you and unfollowed you. You messaged her there and were promptly blocked. You developed significant trust issues after that.