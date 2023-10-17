2.
This person who wants to borrow someone's car for free, and also intends to smoke in it:
3.
This person who wants free labor, and also a little groveling:
4.
This person who will give you all their siding for only $500...if you remove it from their building:
5.
This joke of a job that requires YOU to pay the employer:
6.
This person who has a lengthy list of requirements (but literally pays pennies):
7.
These entitled employers:
8.
This person who is really just looking for a part-time pet parent:
9.
This person who just needs a teeeeeny, tiny favor:
10.
This outrageous request:
11.
This person who wants strangers at their baby shower so they can get more gifts:
12.
This flyer that better be satire:
13.
This person who apparently needs coffee reeaaallllly bad:
14.
This person who wants someone to work on their car for free:
15.
This person who got called out in the comments:
16.
This person who just wants a free car donated to them:
17.
This person who wants to make a seafood boil, but they just need you to provide a bunch of the ingredients for free:
18.
This person who wants to pay with "exposure":
19.
This person who wants a free photographer, but don't worry, they'll make sure to credit the photographer for their work:
20.
This person who wants you to drop off a free TV at their house:
21.
Finally, this person who needs volunteers to help them run their new business: