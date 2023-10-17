The Audacity Of These 21 Entitled Beggars Is Actually Making My Head Spin 360 Degrees Like A Demon

These people make me want to scream.

1. This birthday brat:

Someone on their birthday says they don&#x27;t want birthday DMs, they want cash. The message ends with &quot;get your heads out of your ass and in reality&quot;
2. This person who wants to borrow someone's car for free, and also intends to smoke in it:

The person wants to borrow a car for a 500-mile trip, it has to be 2019 or newer, needs to look nice, and they&#x27;ll smoke in it; their payment offered is filling up the gas tank
3. This person who wants free labor, and also a little groveling:

The post says &quot;if you need something to do this weekend, I could use some help packing and cleaning.&quot; Then says if they&#x27;ve had conflict in the past, the helper should bring boxes, snacks, and an apology
4. This person who will give you all their siding for only $500...if you remove it from their building:

A marketplace entry asks for $500 for all the siding on their house, with the stipulation that the purchaser has to remove it from the house
5. This joke of a job that requires YOU to pay the employer:

A job post asks for someone to live in their home, help with meal prep, house cleaning, and driving kids to school, and asks them to share in household expenses with no compensation
6. This person who has a lengthy list of requirements (but literally pays pennies):

Someone on Facebook asks for a babysitter to look after their four children — ages 6 months to 5 years — for 13 hours a day Monday–Friday, and only offers $75 per week
7. These entitled employers:

A long post with a condescending tone that says they want construction workers willing to do hard manual labor alone all day, and the post starts with lecturing people about how to reach out and apply
8. This person who is really just looking for a part-time pet parent:

A person asks for someone to board their hyperactive dog for six months, and they&#x27;re offering $100 a month plus the cost of food
9. This person who just needs a teeeeeny, tiny favor:

The post asks for a ride to a city two and a half hours away, then at the end mentions the car must have a trailer hitch for a U-Haul
10. This outrageous request:

Someone requests a caregiver for their 90-year-old dad. The request says applicants must be strong and must have thick skin, and they only offer pay of $10 an hour
11. This person who wants strangers at their baby shower so they can get more gifts:

Someone says their baby shower is on Friday and several people canceled last minute; they ask if anyone would like to come and say they can send a list of things they need
12. This flyer that better be satire:

A flier asking for a babysitter for four children for six hours a day, says applicants must have a master&#x27;s degree, can&#x27;t have social media accounts, and the pay is $200 a week
13. This person who apparently needs coffee reeaaallllly bad:

A social media post asks if someone can pick up their friend to take them to Tim Horton&#x27;s, or pick up a coffee and bring it to them
14. This person who wants someone to work on their car for free:

The post asks for a &quot;budding mechanic&quot; to mend their car for free after a crash. They call it a &quot;worthy project if you need practice or something to keep busy&quot;
15. This person who got called out in the comments:

Someone asking for a babysitter to work 7.5 hours per day Monday through Friday and offers $130 a week, and the top comment says &quot;you&#x27;re offering $2.60 per hour?!&quot;
16. This person who just wants a free car donated to them:

The post says &quot;I am in need for someone to donate a good running car to me. I know there are generous people out there&quot;
17. This person who wants to make a seafood boil, but they just need you to provide a bunch of the ingredients for free:

Someone says they&#x27;re making a seafood boil for their friend&#x27;s birthday but need somebody to provide three bags of snow crab legs and diced onions
18. This person who wants to pay with "exposure":

A person is renting a room in their home and wants a photographer to come take pictures of the room; they&#x27;re offering no money, but says they&#x27;ll refer the photographer to other clients
19. This person who wants a free photographer, but don't worry, they'll make sure to credit the photographer for their work:

This person asks for a photographer to construct a portfolio of photos for free; the only payment is that when the portfolio is forwarded to London, photographer will get credit
20. This person who wants you to drop off a free TV at their house:

This post simply says &quot;In need of a TV, must drop off and must work&quot;
21. Finally, this person who needs volunteers to help them run their new business:

This person says they&#x27;re opening a coffee shop and needs volunteers for these jobs: general manager, barista, cleaning manager, cafe attendant, cafe assistant, assistant manager
