27. "After 20 years, 10 children, four cross-country moves, and supporting him emotionally (and once financially) through getting fired three times, my biggest regrets are the decisions I made that left me financially unstable when he decided that girlfriend number whatever (he cheated continually) was his soulmate, and he wanted to marry her and have a new family. I dropped out of college my senior year to get married. I made a career out of caring for him, the kids, and the house, and I loved it. I worked nights and weekends so we could have the extras because he made very little. It was good enough for me. I don't need much to be content, but I never had enough to build a savings account, and even when I did, he used it for what he wanted."

"I got left high and dry with four kids still at home. His child support is never enough. I work four jobs because they flex around my needs as a single parent. I have no backup. I have to be there if school is out because of the weather or if a child is sick. My job has to allow unlimited parenting space. He does nothing except play 'super dad' in the summer. If the adult kids are having a hard day and need to talk, I'm on the phone until 3:00 a.m. I get back up at 6:00 a.m. to go to work.

I have no regrets about having my children. I regret choosing him to be the father. I haven't had a vacation in eight years. I work 60-80 hours a week, six days a week, with Sundays for church, groceries, and errands. But I have an excellent relationship with my kids, and they think that their dad and I are still terrific friends. I refuse to trash their dad, even though he never paid one penny of alimony or even offered. He was so unkind to me! Narcissistic abuse tore me to smithereens, and I get to watch him take his new wife on cruises and travel the world while he leaves their child with a babysitter. They have date nights, and he showers her with everything he denied me. I couldn't even get a hug. He refused to hug me. In 20 years, I got one rainy overnight stay at the beach while the kids stayed with their grandparents. We didn't even get to go to a nice restaurant to eat. It was winter and cold. He was sick.

He stole the youth of my life, but now I get to rebuild, start over, and have the best golden years I can dream of! I don't need much, but I'm finding new friendships with other single moms, and we love and encourage and support each other. It's becoming beautiful."



—Anonymous