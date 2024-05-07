33.

And: "My first marriage only lasted three years, and I regret marrying in the first place. I did it for all the wrong reasons: age, people around me getting married, faith, depression, and because we just had a child. My son was beyond a treasure for me; for some reason, it felt like I had to marry his mom to do the right thing. We did not really know each other well enough to get married, but for both of us, coming from bad pasts, it seemed like the thing to do at the time. What happened after was exactly what I did not want. We fell out of love (if that is what we were actually in). We became more like roommates and had lots of arguments and disagreements. I put all my time into work and my son to avoid my wife. She ended up having an affair towards the end, and as much as I hate to admit it, I am sure I was partly to blame for that. We divorced not long after the affair. As bad and hurtful as that situation was, it taught me to cherish love and not give up on happiness."