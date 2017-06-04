Witness Describes Scenes Of Panic During Borough Market Incident

A witness who had been enjoying an evening out at London's Borough Market Saturday described hearing rounds gunfire and seeing people covered in blood in what authorities are treating as a terrorist attack on the trendy nightspot.



Diners and drinkers began to panic as restaurants and bars shut their doors, while armed police officers swept the buildings.

Richard Angell, director of the London-based political group Progress, was dining with friends in Arabica Bar & Kitchen in Borough Market when the incident happened.

He said staff and customers began to panic as they were locked inside the restaurant, before police extended the cordon and escorted everyone away from the scene.

"The security from Borough Market ran in front of the restaurant and directed staff to get back and close the restaurant", Angell told BuzzFeed News.

"People were very panicked, they moved quickly and were visibly shaken. The staff, who were young, responded in an understandable way, they were very panicked themselves," he said.

As people started moving upstairs, Angell added, "there was a brief incident when people wanted to go out of the fire escape, which I intervened and stopped. There was a poor pregnant woman, we had to get her a chair and some water."

"The staff were panicked, everyone else was so panicked, we ended up keeping everyone calm and being decision makers," he added. "My friend made sure all the lights and candles were turned out."

Angell, 33, said armed police then carried out several sweeps of the building, while diners remained trapped inside for about half an hour.

"Within a few minutes there were armed police around, then shots went off," he said. "Out of the bar next to use someone left completely covered in blood. He was not in a good way - significantly bloodied."

"Then everyone got back while armed police did a sweep through, then they did it again, then more shots went off," he said. After a third sweep, Angell said, police evacuated the restaurant opposite.

"There was clearly some tension, a lot of panic. They were moved first, we were moved out after," he said.

Angell said he believed the gunfire "almost certainly" came from police, adding that it sounded like "organised warning shots, not sniping".

He said people became more distressed when police began to evacuate the building, directing diners towards Elephant and Castle station.

"When they started moving us suddenly there was a real urgency," he said. "What was happening was that perimeter kept moving and more and more people were evacuated behind us."

"It was pretty scary and people were scared and shaken around us, it was pretty awful," he said. "As we left there were a number of people being looked after by the ambulances."

"Part of the problem," he added, "was there were people about who were just drunk, that was a complication. We saw a girl being carried out of a bar because she was so drunk."

